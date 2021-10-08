Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EARN   US2885781078

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT

(EARN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT : DECLARES INAUGURAL MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE - Form 8-K

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL DECLARES INAUGURAL MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE

OLD GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, October 7, 2021-Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared an inaugural monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021. Beginning with this dividend, the Company expects to pay common share dividends on a monthly basis, rather than quarterly as it had previously paid dividends.

"By shifting to a monthly dividend, we are further aligning our distribution practices with the interests and expectations of income-oriented shareholders," said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. "We believe that more frequent distributions will broaden our appeal to investors seeking consistent and reliable dividends."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "may," "expect," "project," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's payment of dividends. Our results can fluctuate from month to month and quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond our control and/or difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in default rates and prepayment speeds, and other changes in market and economic conditions, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2021, which can be accessed through the link to our SEC filings under "For Our Shareholders" on our website (www.earnreit.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Disclaimer

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
06:12aELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : DECLARES INAUGURAL MONTHLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHA..
PU
06:03aELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/07ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Announces Inaugural Monthly Dividend of $0.10/Share,..
MT
10/07ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Declares Inaugural Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Sha..
BU
09/14ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : ANNOUNCES COMMON DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
09/14ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09/14ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Announces Common Dividend
BU
09/14Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021, Pa..
CI
08/11ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/11Tranche Update on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,2 M - -
Net income 2021 8,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
Duration : Period :
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,34 $
Average target price 12,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Eric Penn President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher M. Smernoff Chief Financial Officer
Robert B. Allardice Chairman-Trustees Board
J. R. Herlihy Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer
Michael William Vranos Trustee & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT-13.04%146
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.24%12 233
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.69%8 409
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.96%7 175
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.10.46%5 123
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.14.46%4 992