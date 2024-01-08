Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on February 26, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024.
Jan. 08
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Common Dividend, Payable on February 26, 2024
|CI
|Dec. 07
|Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Common Dividend, Payable on January 25, 2024
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|99 M $
|+1.19%
|9 552 M $
|+0.48%
|6 515 M $
|+1.53%
|6 443 M $
|-0.37%
|5 025 M $
|+1.69%
|3 691 M $
|-5.36%
|1 788 M $
|-1.17%
|1 701 M $
|+0.17%
|1 627 M $
|-0.61%
|1 434 M $
