Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on March 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Equities
EARN
US2885781078
Specialized REITs
|Jan. 09
|Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.08 a Share, Payable Feb. 26 to Holders of Record on Jan. 31
|MT
|Jan. 08
|Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Common Dividend, Payable on February 26, 2024
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.46%
|96 M $
|-4.08%
|9 457 M $
|-8.04%
|6 152 M $
|-4.68%
|5 112 M $
|-13.68%
|3 308 M $
|-19.30%
|2 368 M $
|-13.85%
|1 563 M $
|-10.48%
|1 562 M $
|-23.99%
|1 529 M $
|-8.08%
|1 367 M $
