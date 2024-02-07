Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC, and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP. It specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing a residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States government agency or a United States Government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS) and, to a lesser extent, RMBS backed by prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans (non-Agency RMBS). The Company's Agency RMBS includes both Agency pools and Agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and non-Agency RMBS primarily consists of non-Agency CMOs, both investment grade and non-investment grade. It is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC.

Sector Specialized REITs