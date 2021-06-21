Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On June 14, 2021, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (the 'Company'), Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, the Company's manager, and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities EARN Holdings L.L.C. ('Blackstone') entered into an underwriting agreement (the 'Underwriting Agreement') with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and UBS Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters named therein (the 'Underwriters'), in connection with an underwritten public offering of 3,737,500 of its common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share, which we refer to as 'common shares.' The Company is selling 575,000 common shares and Blackstone is selling 2,675,000 common shares. Additionally, pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 common shares from the Company. The offering is expected to close on June 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255515), including the base prospectus, dated May 10, 2021 that forms a part thereof, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement, dated June 14, 2021.
The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the parties and indemnification and contribution provisions under which the Company and Blackstone have agreed to indemnify the Underwriters against certain liabilities. The foregoing summary of the terms of the Underwriting Agreement is only a brief description of certain terms therein and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder. A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
In connection with the offering, Venable LLP has provided the Company with an opinion regarding the legality of the shares. A copy of the opinion is attached to this report as Exhibit 5.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are being filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K.


Disclaimer

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
