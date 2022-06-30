ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ACQUISITIONS OF SHARES IN ISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE LTD
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
ELLIPSIZ LTD
Securities
ELLIPSIZ LTD - SG1CA2000000 - BIX
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date &Time of Broadcast
30-Jun-2022 19:39:14
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Acquisitions of Shares in ISE Capital Management Pte Ltd
Announcement Reference
SG220630OTHR9YKE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Johnie Tan
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached announcement.
Attachments
Acquisitions in ICM 30.6.2022.pdf
Total size =158K MB
