  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Ellipsiz Ltd
  News
  Summary
    BIX   SG1CA2000000

ELLIPSIZ LTD

(BIX)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.2950 SGD    0.00%
08:13aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :acquisitions of shares in ise capital management pte ltd
PU
03/07Ellipsiz to Liquidate Inactive Indonesian Unit
MT
03/06GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :voluntary liquidation of subsidiary
PU
Summary 
Summary

ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ACQUISITIONS OF SHARES IN ISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE LTD

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ELLIPSIZ LTD

Securities

ELLIPSIZ LTD - SG1CA2000000 - BIX

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Jun-2022 19:39:14

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Acquisitions of Shares in ISE Capital Management Pte Ltd

Announcement Reference

SG220630OTHR9YKE

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Johnie Tan

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attached announcement.

Attachments

Acquisitions in ICM 30.6.2022.pdf

Total size =158K MB

Disclaimer

Ellipsiz Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 54,5 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net income 2021 3,05 M 2,19 M 2,19 M
Net cash 2021 63,5 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 6,85%
Capitalization 49,2 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,05x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart ELLIPSIZ LTD
Duration : Period :
Ellipsiz Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPSIZ LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Sum Lum Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ching Sian Chow Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kim Huat Ong Chairman
Boon Teck Kang Head-Corporate Development & Operations
Hong Kiat Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPSIZ LTD-10.61%35
ASML HOLDING N.V.-34.17%194 341
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-40.62%59 238
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-30.30%52 654
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-4.04%12 792
ENTEGRIS, INC.-32.25%12 758