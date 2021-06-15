Log in
    BIX   SG1CA2000000

ELLIPSIZ LTD

(BIX)
  Report
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Investments in Quoted Securities

06/15/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ELLIPSIZ LTD

Company Registration No. 199408329R

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

INVESTMENTS IN QUOTED SECURITIES

Unless otherwise stated, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings respectively ascribed to them in the announcement released by Ellipsiz Ltd entitled "Exercise of Share Option Under Investors' Agreement" dated 14 June 2021 (the "Announcement").

The board of directors of Ellipsiz Ltd (the "Company") refers to the Announcement and wishes to announce that following the distribution of 13,755,922 LCH Shares by RMDV to the Company today, the Company's aggregate cost of investment in quoted securities ("quoted investments") has exceeded 10% of the latest audited consolidated net tangible assets ("NTA") of the Company as at 30 June 2020. Accordingly, the information pursuant to Rule 704(17)(b) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:

Before Acquisition

After Acquisition

Aggregate cost of the Company's quoted

investments ($'000)

5,848

11,282

Aggregate cost of the Company's quoted

investments as a percentage of the latest

audited consolidated NTA of the Company(1)

6.28%

12.12%

Total market value of the Company's quoted

investments(2) ($'000)

5,791

11,294

Amount of any provision for diminution in value

of the Company's quoted investments ($'000)

-

-

  1. The Company's audited consolidated NTA as at 30 June 2020 was $93,069,000. It was determined based on the Company's audited consolidated net assets value less intangible assets as at 30 June 2020.
  2. Based on the volume weighted average price of the quoted securities on 14 June 2021 being the market day immediately preceding this announcement.

By order of the Board

CHOW CHING SIAN

JOHNIE TAN WEE LIANG

Company Secretaries

15 June 2021

Disclaimer

Ellipsiz Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
