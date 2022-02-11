Log in
ELLIPSIZ LTD

Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/11 03:38:00 am
0.33 SGD   -7.04%
ELLIPSIZ : 1HFY22 Results (10 Feb 2022)
PU
01:26aEllipsiz Logs Lower Profit in Fiscal H1 2021
MT
02/10FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :half yearly results
PU
Ellipsiz : 1HFY22 Results (10 Feb 2022)

02/11/2022
Ellipsiz Ltd

(Co. Reg. No. 199408329R)

and its subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement

For the six months ended 31 December 2021

The following definitions apply throughout this announcement:

  • 1H - First half year from 1 July to 31 December of the respective financial years.
  • FY - Financial year ended or ending 30 June, as the case may be.
  • NM - Not meaningful.
  • SFRS(I) - Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International).

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Group

Note 1HFY2022 1HFY2021

+ / (-)

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue

E5

28,735

27,441

5

Cost of revenue

(22,467)

(21,498)

5

Gross Profit

6,268

5,943

5

Other income

E6

355

693

(49)

Fair value gain on investment property

1,678

-

NM

Distribution expenses

(1,965)

(1,760)

12

Administrative expenses

(3,851)

(3,547)

9

Other expenses

(64)

(845)

(92)

Results from operating activities

E6

2,421

484

>300

Finance costs

(13)

(18)

(28)

Finance income

E7

50

77

(35)

Share of results of an associate (net of tax)

E8

-

3,848

(100)

Share of results of joint ventures (net of tax)

110

(21)

NM

Profit before tax

2,568

4,370

(41)

Tax expense

E9

(422)

(242)

74

Profit for the period

2,146

4,128

(48)

Other comprehensive income

Item that is or may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss (net of tax)

Exchange differences arising from translation of

financial statements of foreign operations

668

(526)

NM

Item that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss (net of tax)

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

423

365

16

Total other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

1,091

(161)

NM

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,237

3,967

(18)

1

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cont'd)

Group

1HFY2022 1HFY2021

+ / (-)

$'000

$'000

%

Profit/(Loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,594

4,197

(62)

Non-controlling interests

552

(69)

NM

Profit for the period

2,146

4,128

(48)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2,559

4,205

(39)

Non-controlling interests

678

(238)

NM

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,237

3,967

(18)

Earnings per share

- Basic (cents)

0.96

2.52

(62)

- Diluted (cents)

0.96

2.52

(62)

2

  1. Condensed interim statements of financial position

Group

Company

Note

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

31.12.2021

30.06.2021

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Plant and equipment

1,641

1,596

5

5

Investment property

E10

24,246

20,632

-

-

Intangible assets and goodwill

E11

18,378

18,339

102

29

Right-of-use assets

633

853

-

-

Subsidiaries

-

-

31,385

31,385

Joint venture

118

8

-

-

Financial assets

E12

15,236

13,243

11,781

11,311

Amounts due from related parties

-

-

10,248

7,704

Deferred tax assets

28

67

-

-

60,280

54,738

53,521

50,434

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

13,251

14,368

531

30

Inventories

4,543

3,947

-

-

Amounts due from related parties

348

316

995

1,950

Cash and cash equivalents

E14

58,687

64,404

48,090

54,292

76,829

83,035

49,616

56,272

Total assets

137,109

137,773

103,137

106,706

Equity attributable to Owners

of the Company

Share capital

E15

89,566

89,566

89,566

89,566

Treasury shares

E15

(126)

(126)

(126)

(126)

Reserves

(11,268)

(11,962)

158

29

Retained earnings

34,769

36,237

11,203

14,683

112,941

113,715

100,801

104,152

Non-controlling interests

8,067

7,045

-

-

Total equity

121,008

120,760

100,801

104,152

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

181

336

-

-

Provisions

176

176

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

788

711

-

-

1,145

1,223

-

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13,868

14,279

1,173

1,391

Amounts due to related parties

72

575

1,163

1,163

Lease liabilities

495

572

-

-

Provisions

47

38

-

-

Income tax payable

474

326

-

-

14,956

15,790

2,336

2,554

Total liabilities

16,101

17,013

2,336

2,554

Total equity and liabilities

137,109

137,773

103,137

106,706

3

  1. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

Foreign

Total

currency

attributable

Non-

Share

Treasury

Capital

Fair value

translation

Retained to Owners of

controlling

Total

Group

capital

shares

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

the Company

interests

equity

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance as at 1 July 2021

89,566

(126)

(11,648)

105

(419)

36,237

113,715

7,045

120,760

Total comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

1,594

1,594

552

2,146

Other comprehensive income

Exchange differences arising from translation of

financial statements of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

542

-

542

126

668

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair

value through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

423

-

-

423

-

423

Transfer of gain on disposal of financial assets at

fair value through other comprehensive income to

retained earnings

-

-

-

(271)

-

271

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

152

542

271

965

126

1,091

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

152

542

1,865

2,559

678

3,237

Transactions with Owners, recorded directly

in equity

Contributions by and distributions to Owners

Final dividend of 2.00 cents per share

in respect of 2021

-

-

-

-

-

(3,333)

(3,333)

-

(3,333)

Total contributions by and distributions to Owners

-

-

-

-

-

(3,333)

(3,333)

-

(3,333)

Changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary

Capital injection by non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

344

344

Total changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

344

344

Total transactions with Owners

-

-

-

-

-

(3,333)

(3,333)

344

(2,989)

Balance as at 31 December 2021

89,566

(126)

(11,648)

257

123

34,769

112,941

8,067

121,008

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ellipsiz Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
