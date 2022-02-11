Ellipsiz : 1HFY22 Results (10 Feb 2022)
Ellipsiz Ltd
(Co. Reg. No. 199408329R)
and its subsidiaries
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
For the six months ended 31 December 2021
The following definitions apply throughout this announcement:
1H - First half year from 1 July to 31 December of the respective financial years.
FY - Financial year ended or ending 30 June, as the case may be.
NM - Not meaningful.
SFRS(I) - Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International).
A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Group
Note 1HFY2022 1HFY2021
+ / (-)
$'000
$'000
%
Revenue
E5
28,735
27,441
5
Cost of revenue
(22,467)
(21,498)
5
Gross Profit
6,268
5,943
5
Other income
E6
355
693
(49)
Fair value gain on investment property
1,678
-
NM
Distribution expenses
(1,965)
(1,760)
12
Administrative expenses
(3,851)
(3,547)
9
Other expenses
(64)
(845)
(92)
Results from operating activities
E6
2,421
484
>300
Finance costs
(13)
(18)
(28)
Finance income
E7
50
77
(35)
Share of results of an associate (net of tax)
E8
-
3,848
(100)
Share of results of joint ventures (net of tax)
110
(21)
NM
Profit before tax
2,568
4,370
(41)
Tax expense
E9
(422)
(242)
74
Profit for the period
2,146
4,128
(48)
Other comprehensive income
Item that is or may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss (net of tax)
Exchange differences arising from translation of
financial statements of foreign operations
668
(526)
NM
Item that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss (net of tax)
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive income
423
365
16
Total other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
1,091
(161)
NM
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,237
3,967
(18)
1
Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cont'd)
Group
1HFY2022 1HFY2021
+ / (-)
$'000
$'000
%
Profit/(Loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,594
4,197
(62)
Non-controlling interests
552
(69)
NM
Profit for the period
2,146
4,128
(48)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,559
4,205
(39)
Non-controlling interests
678
(238)
NM
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,237
3,967
(18)
Earnings per share
- Basic (cents)
0.96
2.52
(62)
- Diluted (cents)
0.96
2.52
(62)
2
Condensed interim statements of financial position
Group
Company
Note
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
31.12.2021
30.06.2021
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Plant and equipment
1,641
1,596
5
5
Investment property
E10
24,246
20,632
-
-
Intangible assets and goodwill
E11
18,378
18,339
102
29
Right-of-use assets
633
853
-
-
Subsidiaries
-
-
31,385
31,385
Joint venture
118
8
-
-
Financial assets
E12
15,236
13,243
11,781
11,311
Amounts due from related parties
-
-
10,248
7,704
Deferred tax assets
28
67
-
-
60,280
54,738
53,521
50,434
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
13,251
14,368
531
30
Inventories
4,543
3,947
-
-
Amounts due from related parties
348
316
995
1,950
Cash and cash equivalents
E14
58,687
64,404
48,090
54,292
76,829
83,035
49,616
56,272
Total assets
137,109
137,773
103,137
106,706
Equity attributable to Owners
of the Company
Share capital
E15
89,566
89,566
89,566
89,566
Treasury shares
E15
(126)
(126)
(126)
(126)
Reserves
(11,268)
(11,962)
158
29
Retained earnings
34,769
36,237
11,203
14,683
112,941
113,715
100,801
104,152
Non-controlling interests
8,067
7,045
-
-
Total equity
121,008
120,760
100,801
104,152
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
181
336
-
-
Provisions
176
176
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
788
711
-
-
1,145
1,223
-
-
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13,868
14,279
1,173
1,391
Amounts due to related parties
72
575
1,163
1,163
Lease liabilities
495
572
-
-
Provisions
47
38
-
-
Income tax payable
474
326
-
-
14,956
15,790
2,336
2,554
Total liabilities
16,101
17,013
2,336
2,554
Total equity and liabilities
137,109
137,773
103,137
106,706
3
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
Foreign
Total
currency
attributable
Non-
Share
Treasury
Capital
Fair value
translation
Retained to Owners of
controlling
Total
Group
capital
shares
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
the Company
interests
equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance as at 1 July 2021
89,566
(126)
(11,648)
105
(419)
36,237
113,715
7,045
120,760
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
1,594
1,594
552
2,146
Other comprehensive income
Exchange differences arising from translation of
financial statements of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
542
-
542
126
668
Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair
value through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
423
-
-
423
-
423
Transfer of gain on disposal of financial assets at
fair value through other comprehensive income to
retained earnings
-
-
-
(271)
-
271
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
152
542
271
965
126
1,091
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
152
542
1,865
2,559
678
3,237
Transactions with Owners, recorded directly
in equity
Contributions by and distributions to Owners
Final dividend of 2.00 cents per share
in respect of 2021
-
-
-
-
-
(3,333)
(3,333)
-
(3,333)
Total contributions by and distributions to Owners
-
-
-
-
-
(3,333)
(3,333)
-
(3,333)
Changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary
Capital injection by non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
344
344
Total changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
344
344
Total transactions with Owners
-
-
-
-
-
(3,333)
(3,333)
344
(2,989)
Balance as at 31 December 2021
89,566
(126)
(11,648)
257
123
34,769
112,941
8,067
121,008
4
