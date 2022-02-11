Ellipsiz : 1HFY22 Results (10 Feb 2022)

The following definitions apply throughout this announcement:

FY - Financial year ended or ending 30 June, as the case may be.

1H - First half year from 1 July to 31 December of the respective financial years.

A. Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Group

Note 1HFY2022 1HFY2021 + / (-)

$'000 $'000 %

Revenue E5 28,735 27,441 5

Cost of revenue (22,467) (21,498) 5

Gross Profit 6,268 5,943 5

Other income E6 355 693 (49)

Fair value gain on investment property 1,678 - NM

Distribution expenses (1,965) (1,760) 12

Administrative expenses (3,851) (3,547) 9

Other expenses (64) (845) (92)

Results from operating activities E6 2,421 484 >300

Finance costs (13) (18) (28)

Finance income E7 50 77 (35)

Share of results of an associate (net of tax) E8 - 3,848 (100)

Share of results of joint ventures (net of tax) 110 (21) NM

Profit before tax 2,568 4,370 (41)

Tax expense E9 (422) (242) 74

Profit for the period 2,146 4,128 (48)

Other comprehensive income

Item that is or may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss (net of tax)

Exchange differences arising from translation of

financial statements of foreign operations 668 (526) NM

Item that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss (net of tax)

Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income 423 365 16

Total other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax 1,091 (161) NM