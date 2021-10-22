Ellipsiz : RESULTS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 OCTOBER 2021
10/22/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
ELLIPSIZ LTD
Company Registration No. 199408329R
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
RESULTS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 OCTOBER 2021
Ellipsiz Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), that at the annual general meeting of the Company held today ("AGM"), all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 September 2021 were voted on by way of poll and duly passed.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions are set out below:
Total number of
For
Against
Ordinary Shares
Number of
Number of
represented by votes for
Ordinary
Ordinary
Resolution No.
and against a resolution
Shares
%
Shares
%
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adoption of the
Directors' Statement
and Audited Financial
Statements for the
102,047,345
102,042,945
100.00
4,400
0.00
financial year ended
30 June 2021 together
with the Auditor's
Report thereon
Ordinary Resolution 2
Re-election of Mr Amos
Leong Hong Kiat as a
102,226,244
102,221,844
100.00
4,400
0.00
Director
Ordinary Resolution 3
Declaration of a final
tax-exempt(one-tier)
102,047,345
102,042,945
100.00
4,400
0.00
dividend of 2.00 cents
per ordinary share
Ordinary Resolution 4
Approval of Directors'
fees of $249,640 for the
102,042,945
100.00
4,400
0.00
financial year ending
102,047,345
30 June 2022, to be
paid quarterly in arrears
Ordinary Resolution 5
Re-appointment of
Ernst & Young LLP as
Auditor of the Company
102,047,345
102,042,945
100.00
4,400
0.00
and authorising the
Directors to fix their
remuneration
Ordinary Resolution 6
Approval of authority to
102,047,345
101,850,245
99.81
197,100
0.19
issue new shares
Ordinary Resolution 7
Approval of Share
102,047,345
102,042,945
100.00
4,400
0.00
Purchase Mandate
Ordinary Resolution 8
Approval for the
continued appointment
of Mr Amos Leong
Hong Kiat as an
102,226,244
102,221,844
100.00
4,400
0.00
independent Director,
for the purposes of Rule
210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the
SGX-ST Listing Manual
Ordinary Resolution 9
Approval for the
continued appointment
of Mr Amos Leong
Hong Kiat as an
1,764,498
1,760,098
99.75
4,400
0.25
independent Director,
for the purposes of Rule
210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the
SGX-ST Listing Manual
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s) are as follows:
Resolution Number and Details
Parties
Total Number of
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Resolution 9
Bevrian Pte Ltd
100,461,746
Approval
for
the continued appointment of
Mr Amos Leong Hong Kiat as an independent
Director,
for
the purposes of
Rule
Amos Leong Hong Kiat
30,000
210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual
RHT Governance, Risk and Compliance (Singapore) Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.
Re-appointment of Director to the Audit and Risk Committee
Pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the Company wishes to announce that Mr Amos Leong Hong Kiat, who was re-elected as Director of the Company at the AGM, will remain as the chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee. The Board considers Mr Leong to be independent.