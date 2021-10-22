Ellipsiz : RESULTS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 OCTOBER 2021

Log in
ELLIPSIZ LTD

Company Registration No. 199408329R

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESULTS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 OCTOBER 2021

Ellipsiz Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), that at the annual general meeting of the Company held today ("AGM"), all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 September 2021 were voted on by way of poll and duly passed.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions are set out below:

Total number of

For

Against

Ordinary Shares

Number of

Number of

represented by votes for

Ordinary

Ordinary

Resolution No.

and against a resolution

Shares

%

Shares

%

Ordinary Resolution 1

Adoption of the

Directors' Statement

and Audited Financial

Statements for the

102,047,345

102,042,945

100.00

4,400

0.00

financial year ended

30 June 2021 together

with the Auditor's

Report thereon

Ordinary Resolution 2

Re-election of Mr Amos

Leong Hong Kiat as a

102,226,244

102,221,844

100.00

4,400

0.00

Director

Ordinary Resolution 3

Declaration of a final

tax-exempt(one-tier)

102,047,345

102,042,945

100.00

4,400

0.00

dividend of 2.00 cents

per ordinary share

Ordinary Resolution 4

Approval of Directors'

fees of $249,640 for the

102,042,945

100.00

4,400

0.00

financial year ending

102,047,345

30 June 2022, to be

paid quarterly in arrears

Ordinary Resolution 5

Re-appointment of

Ernst & Young LLP as

Auditor of the Company

102,047,345

102,042,945

100.00

4,400

0.00

and authorising the

Directors to fix their

remuneration

Ordinary Resolution 6

Approval of authority to

102,047,345

101,850,245

99.81

197,100

0.19

issue new shares

Ordinary Resolution 7

Approval of Share

102,047,345

102,042,945

100.00

4,400

0.00

Purchase Mandate

Ordinary Resolution 8

Approval for the

continued appointment

of Mr Amos Leong

Hong Kiat as an

102,226,244

102,221,844

100.00

4,400

0.00

independent Director,

for the purposes of Rule

210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the

SGX-ST Listing Manual

Ordinary Resolution 9

Approval for the

continued appointment

of Mr Amos Leong

Hong Kiat as an

1,764,498

1,760,098

99.75

4,400

0.25

independent Director,

for the purposes of Rule

210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the

SGX-ST Listing Manual

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s) are as follows:

Resolution Number and Details

Parties

Total Number of

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Resolution 9

Bevrian Pte Ltd

100,461,746

Approval

for

the continued appointment of

Mr Amos Leong Hong Kiat as an independent

Director,

for

the purposes of

Rule

Amos Leong Hong Kiat

30,000

210(5)(d)(iii)(B) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual

RHT Governance, Risk and Compliance (Singapore) Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the AGM.

2

Re-appointment of Director to the Audit and Risk Committee

Pursuant to Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, the Company wishes to announce that Mr Amos Leong Hong Kiat, who was re-elected as Director of the Company at the AGM, will remain as the chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee. The Board considers Mr Leong to be independent.

By Order of the Board

CHOW CHING SIAN

JOHNIE TAN WEE LIANG

Company Secretaries

22 October 2021

3

Disclaimer

Ellipsiz Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
