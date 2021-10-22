Ellipsiz : RESULTS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 OCTOBER 2021

ELLIPSIZ LTD

Company Registration No. 199408329R

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESULTS OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 OCTOBER 2021

Ellipsiz Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce, pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), that at the annual general meeting of the Company held today ("AGM"), all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 September 2021 were voted on by way of poll and duly passed.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions are set out below: