Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS

(ELABS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs : Signs Another License Agreement with Current Smartphone Customer

09/08/2021 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with a top gaming-smartphone manufacturer, signing a software licensing agreement for two additional smartphone models to use its INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor. The smartphone manufacturer chose Elliptic Labs technology for its upcoming smartphone models due to the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor’s proven performance and empowerment of clean, full-screen designs.

“We are pleased to see that current smartphone customers continue to value Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity solution, expanding it into more smartphone models,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Replacing hardware sensors with our AI Virtual Smart Sensors drives down costs and eliminates supply chain issues tied to the shortage of hardware components.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS
02:36aELLIPTIC LABS : Signs Another License Agreement with Current Smartphone Customer
BU
09/01ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES : Labs - Investor Presentation
AQ
08/18ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES : Labs - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08/18ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES : Labs - Increase in Share Capital following Exercise of S..
AQ
08/04Elliptic Laboratories AS Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for ..
CI
07/27ELLIPTIC LABS : and Maxim Integrated Offer Low-Power Touchless Sensing Solutions..
BU
07/13ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES : Labs Lands First Software License Deal; Shares Jump 10%
MT
07/13Elliptic Labs Signs First Enterprise Software License Contract with Leading L..
CI
06/22ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES : Labs Enters License Deal With Grow Platform; Shares Up 6..
MT
06/22Elliptic Labs Signs License Agreement with grow platform GmbH, a Bosch compan..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,2 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2020 -12,5 M -1,44 M -1,44 M
Net cash 2020 76,5 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -89,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 362 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 37,4x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Brian Daly Senior VP-Sales & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS94.44%272
ZSCALER, INC.41.66%39 370
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED131.97%1 213
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.19%873
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.10%567
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-21.55%426