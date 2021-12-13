Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS

(ELABS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs Signs Software License Agreement with New Smartphone Customer for Seven Smartphone Models

12/13/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart SensorsTM, has signed a license agreement with a new Asia-based smartphone manufacturer. This agreement covers licenses for seven upcoming smartphone models to utilize Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM INNER BEAUTY®.

As a software-only “Virtual Smart Sensor” solution, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity-detection functionality without the need for traditional, single-function hardware sensors such as infrared (IR) sensors. This saves costs and eliminates sourcing risk for the smartphone maker. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM utilizes machine learning, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to create the AI Virtual Proximity Sensors. Any device that has a standard speaker and microphone can deliver this, as well as other functions that Elliptic Labs offers. All Virtual Smart Sensors from Elliptic Labs are privacy-focused, environmentally-friendly, delivering more features while driving down costs. This is why customers choose Elliptic Labs.

“Our unique AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform’s market position continues to strengthen, proven as this new customer signs on for seven smartphone models from the start,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Customers choose Elliptic Labs for the value we bring by replacing hardware sensors with our high performing Virtual Smart Sensors. We are pleased to see demand for our solution increase in the smartphone market.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS
01:01aElliptic Labs Signs Software License Agreement with New Smartphone Customer for Seven S..
BU
12/01Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ Announced on HONOR 60 and HONOR 60SE ..
BU
12/01Elliptic Labs? Ai Virtual Proximity Sensor? Announces on Honor 60 and Honor 60Se Smartp..
CI
11/24Elliptic Labs - Sale of shares issued under share option program, mandatory notificatio..
AQ
11/19Elliptic Labs - New share capital registered
AQ
11/11Elliptic Labs - Exercise of options under share option program, share capital increase ..
AQ
11/10Elliptic Laboratories AS Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/01Elliptic Labs Signs Proof Of Concept Deal For Smart Sensor With PC Manufacturer
MT
11/01Elliptic Labs Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with A Leading PC OEM for All-in-One PC ..
BU
11/01Elliptic Labs Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with A Leading PC OEM for All-in-One PC ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,9 M 7,26 M 7,26 M
Net income 2021 -2,58 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2021 204 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -514x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 134 M 238 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,7x
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,55 NOK
Average target price 31,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Brian Daly Senior VP-Sales & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES AS63.10%238
ZSCALER, INC.53.10%42 830
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED252.32%1 778
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.30%1 044
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.75%687
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-28.45%379