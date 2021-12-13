Elliptic Labs Signs Software License Agreement with New Smartphone Customer for Seven Smartphone Models

Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart SensorsTM, has signed a license agreement with a new Asia-based smartphone manufacturer. This agreement covers licenses for seven upcoming smartphone models to utilize Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM INNER BEAUTY®.

As a software-only “Virtual Smart Sensor” solution, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor delivers robust proximity-detection functionality without the need for traditional, single-function hardware sensors such as infrared (IR) sensors. This saves costs and eliminates sourcing risk for the smartphone maker. Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM utilizes machine learning, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to create the AI Virtual Proximity Sensors. Any device that has a standard speaker and microphone can deliver this, as well as other functions that Elliptic Labs offers. All Virtual Smart Sensors from Elliptic Labs are privacy-focused, environmentally-friendly, delivering more features while driving down costs. This is why customers choose Elliptic Labs.

“Our unique AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform’s market position continues to strengthen, proven as this new customer signs on for seven smartphone models from the start,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Customers choose Elliptic Labs for the value we bring by replacing hardware sensors with our high performing Virtual Smart Sensors. We are pleased to see demand for our solution increase in the smartphone market.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

