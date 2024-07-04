Elliptic Labs Launching on Transsion s Infinix Note 40S Smartphone

Oslo, Norway --- Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and

the world leader in AI Virtual Smart SensorsTM currently deployed in over 500

million devices, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM INNER

BEAUTY® on Transsion's Infinix Note 40S smartphone. Transsion, the fourth

largest smartphone OEM, is releasing the Infinix Note 40S smartphone for the

global market. The Infinix Note 40S is driven by Elliptic Labs' partner

MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset. Elliptic Labs previously announced the contract

for this launch in October 2023.



AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their

phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its

display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's

ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging

up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery

life.



Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution

that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated

hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI

Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.



About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT,

and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's

Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and

sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D

gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat -detection

experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM creates

software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already

deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is

the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI

software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is

listed on the Oslo Børs.



Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China,

South -Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway

and are solely owned by the company.



