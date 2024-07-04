04 Jul 2024 07:00 CEST
Elliptic Laboratories ASA
Oslo, Norway --- Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and
the world leader in AI Virtual Smart SensorsTM currently deployed in over 500
million devices, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM INNER
BEAUTY® on Transsion's Infinix Note 40S smartphone. Transsion, the fourth
largest smartphone OEM, is releasing the Infinix Note 40S smartphone for the
global market. The Infinix Note 40S is driven by Elliptic Labs' partner
MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset. Elliptic Labs previously announced the contract
for this launch in October 2023.
AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY
Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their
phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its
display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's
ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging
up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery
life.
Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but
Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution
that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated
hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI
Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.
About Elliptic Labs
Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT,
and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's
Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and
sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D
gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat -detection
experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor PlatformTM creates
software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already
deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is
the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI
software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is
listed on the Oslo Børs.
Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China,
South -Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway
and are solely owned by the company.
Trademark
INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.
AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, AI Virtual
Proximity Sensor, AI Virtual Presence Sensor, AI Virtual Connection Sensor, AI
Virtual Gesture Sensor, AI Virtual Heartbeat Sensor, and AI Virtual Breathing
Sensor are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.
All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their
respective organizations.
