For shareholders receiving the notice by post (with Ref.nr and PIN code), notice of attendance for nominee-registered shares, advance votes and proxy may be registered at:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=927e6dc6b2ff5a56e299291b115d7fcee583e2ff&validTo=1718978400000&oppdragsId=20240405VPNCGZU0. The deadline is 21 May 2024 at 12:00 CEST.



Shareholders receiving the notice electronically must log on investor services https://investor.vps.no/garm/auth/login and choose Corporate Actions - General Meeting - ISIN (also available for shareholders receiving the notice by post).



Live virtual attendance in the meeting: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/172461050 (log in BEFORE the meeting starts at 10:00 CEST on 22 May 2024).

______________________________________ For aksjeeiere som mottar innkalling i posten (med Ref.nr. og PIN-kode) kan påmelding for forvalterregistrerte aksjer, forhåndsstemmer og fullmakter registreres på:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=927e6dc6b2ff5a56e299291b115d7fcee583e2ff&validTo=1718978400000&oppdragsId=20240405VPNCGZU0. Fristen er 21. mai 2024 kl. 12:00.



Aksjeeiere som mottar innkalling elektronisk, må logge seg på investortjenester https://investor.vps.no/garm/auth/login og velge Hendelser - Generalforsamling - ISIN (også tilgjengelig for aksjeeiere som mottar innkallingen per post).



For online deltakelse på møtet, klikk https://dnb.lumiagm.com/172461050 (logg inn FØR møtet starter kl. 10:00 den 22. Mai 2024).

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy

[email protected] PR Contact:

Patrick Tsui

[email protected]

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat -detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs. Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South -Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

