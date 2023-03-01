Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:29 2023-02-28 am EST
16.58 NOK   -1.78%
01:01aElliptic Labs First Launch on a Foldable Smartphone – Transsion Tecno Phantom V Fold
BU
02/27Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor Launches on ThinkPad X and T Series Laptops
AQ
02/27Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ Launches on ThinkPad™ X and T Series Laptops
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs First Launch on a Foldable Smartphone – Transsion Tecno Phantom V Fold

03/01/2023 | 01:01am EST
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has launched the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on the Transsion flagship Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone, Elliptic Labs’ first foldable phone launch. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is being launched for the global market. Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek is driving the Tecno Phantom V Fold with its premium Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

“Elliptic Labs’s partnership with Transsion has thus far resulted in some of the most advanced smartphones produced under their higher-end Tecno brand,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The Tecno Phantom V Fold is the first foldable phone to utilize our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY. Much like the bezel-less designs before it, the foldable phone design trend is the latest smartphone industrial design that takes advantage of the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™, which continues to empower smartphone makers to offer devices that are smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 56,2 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
Net income 2022 -23,5 M -2,28 M -2,28 M
Net cash 2022 177 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -75,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 726 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,6x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,58 NOK
Average target price 32,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-24.81%167
VMWARE, INC.-10.29%46 852
ZSCALER, INC.17.20%18 913
MONDAY.COM LTD.26.82%6 976
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED17.81%2 712
WALKME LTD.-11.90%832