Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:12 2023-06-19 am EDT
15.10 NOK   +5.01%
01:01aElliptic Labs Hires Former Intel Executive as New Sr. VP of Client AI Architecture
BU
06/19Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with a New Leading PC/Laptop Customer
AQ
06/19Norway's Elliptic Labs Inks Proof of Concept Deal with PC Maker for AI Virtual Smart Sensors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs Hires Former Intel Executive as New Sr. VP of Client AI Architecture

06/20/2023 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, announced today that it has named Nilesh Shah as the Senior VP of Client AI Architecture. Mr. Shah joins the team at Elliptic Labs, bringing his expertise in computer architecture, System-on-Chip (SOC) hardware/software engineering, and delivering industry-first technologies.

Mr. Shah’s career is highlighted by his extensive experience establishing and growing partnerships with C-suite executives and large OEM customers. From these relationships, Mr. Shah has devised joint technology strategies with ecosystem partners and customers. These partnerships have also led to creating key industry technology standards. His ability to identify innovative and disruptive ideas has led to successful technology investments and acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Shah served as Sr. Director of Platform Architecture at Intel Corporation (INTC).

Mr. Shah has more than 25+ patents and several technical publications in the areas of AI, autonomous machines, virtual reality, computer graphics, media, audio/speech, sensors and power management. He holds a B.S. in Electronics Engineering from University of Bombay, and a M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from University of Wisconsin – Madison.

"Nilesh Shah is a tremendous addition to our leadership team," said Laila Danielsen, Elliptic Labs CEO. "Our deep bench of technology and business executives just became deeper and stronger with Nilesh joining. We are excited to continue to grow and meet our ambitious goals with Nilesh’s unique combination of business and tech savvy, large and influential industry network, and deep insights into where the market is trending."

"Being a part of a solid and established executive team driving industry transforming innovation is both humbling and invigorating," said Nilesh Shah. "The singularity of Elliptic Labs’ value proposition to behemoth markets like the smartphone and PC/laptop industries means that there is a tremendous opportunity ahead of us. I am excited to be an integral part of such a great team to execute on the potential of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform and drive game changing AI technology based products."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
01:01aElliptic Labs Hires Former Intel Executive as New Sr. VP of Client AI Architecture
BU
06/19Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with a New Leading PC/Laptop Customer
AQ
06/19Norway's Elliptic Labs Inks Proof of Concept Deal with PC Maker for AI Virtual Smart Se..
MT
06/19Xiaomi Secures License for Elliptic Laboratories’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor
MT
06/19Elliptic Labs Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with a Top PC OEM Unleashing Advanced Ne..
BU
06/19Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Xiaomi for Multiple Smartphones
BU
06/19Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Xiaomi for Multiple Smartphones
CI
06/16Elliptic Labs Wins New Contract for Virtual Sensor Platform from Laptop Maker
MT
06/16Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with a New Leading PC/Laptop Customer
BU
06/16Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with a New Leading PC/Laptop Customer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 97,3 M 9,11 M 9,11 M
Net income 2023 -5,27 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net cash 2023 123 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -302x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 572 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,10 NOK
Average target price 21,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Edvin Austbø Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-31.52%147
VMWARE, INC.15.15%60 835
ZSCALER, INC.37.63%22 469
MONDAY.COM LTD.46.57%8 536
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED52.17%3 578
WALKME LTD.-17.98%809
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer