  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:08 2022-09-16 am EDT
17.94 NOK   -2.50%
07:01aElliptic Labs Launches on HONOR X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
BU
01:01aElliptic Labs Launches on HONOR X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
AQ
09/09Elliptic Labs Mandatory notification of trade by close associate
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs Launches on HONOR X40 Smartphone for the Global Market

09/16/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on HONOR’s newest smartphone: the HONOR X40 for the global market. The HONOR X40 smartphone will be driven by the Snapdragon 695 Mobile Platform from Elliptic Labs’ partner, Qualcomm. Elliptic Labs announced its contract for the HONOR X40 earlier this year.

“The HONOR X40 is just the latest example of the innovative and beautifully-designed smartphones that have come from Elliptic Labs’ collaboration with HONOR,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We are the world leader in software-based AI Virtual Smart Sensors, and global smartphone OEMs like HONOR rely on the performance, scalability, and reliability of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to make their devices smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2022 6,12 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net cash 2022 191 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 307x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 915 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,40 NOK
Average target price 28,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-33.69%189
ZSCALER, INC.-43.06%24 966
MONDAY.COM LTD.-56.40%6 336
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-3.09%2 009
WALKME LTD.-52.67%785
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.68%536