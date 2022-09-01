Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-31 am EDT
17.98 NOK   +1.70%
01:01aElliptic Labs Launches with Xiaomi on New Smartphone Redmi 11SE for India Market
BU
08/24Elliptic Labs - Investor Presentation
AQ
08/23Elliptic Labs to Present at DnB Nordic TMT & Consumer Conference 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs Launches with Xiaomi on New Smartphone Redmi 11SE for India Market

09/01/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on Xiaomi’s latest smartphone, the Redmi 11SE, for the India market. Xiaomi is the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and has been partnering with Elliptic Labs since 2016. Xiaomi relies on Elliptic Labs’ software to provide proximity detection for smartphones such as the Redmi 11SE, powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset from Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek. Elliptic Labs announced the contract for this release last year.

“World-leading smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi know that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ consistently delivers 100% software-based innovation,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our platform allows OEMs to introduce critical features while driving down costs, eliminating supply chain risks, and delivering solutions that maintain user security and privacy. The launch of the Redmi 11SE is yet another triumph in our mission of making devices smarter, greener, and more human friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat -detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
01:01aElliptic Labs Launches with Xiaomi on New Smartphone Redmi 11SE for India Market
BU
08/24Elliptic Labs - Investor Presentation
AQ
08/23Elliptic Labs to Present at DnB Nordic TMT & Consumer Conference 2022
AQ
08/23Elliptic Labs to Present at Nordic TMT & Consumer Conference 2022
BU
08/19Elliptic Labs to Present at Nordea Small and Mid Cap Days 2022
BU
08/19Elliptic Labs to Present at Nordea Small and Mid Cap Days 2022
AQ
08/19Elliptic Labs Strikes License Deal With Smartphone Maker For AI Virtual Proximity Senso..
MT
08/19Elliptic Labs Signs License Agreement with a New Smartphone Customer
BU
08/19Elliptic Labs Signs License Agreement with New Smartphone Customer
CI
08/19Elliptic Labs Signs License Agreement with A New Smartphone Customer
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2022 6,12 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net cash 2022 191 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 300x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 871 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,98 NOK
Average target price 28,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-36.29%189
ZSCALER, INC.-50.44%22 823
MONDAY.COM LTD.-63.17%5 191
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-8.39%1 905
WALKME LTD.-40.14%982
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.15%587