Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is now shipping its 100% software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor on four select models of Lenovo’s latest generation ThinkPad P Series workstation laptops — ThinkPad P1 Gen 7, P16v i Gen 2, P16s i Gen 3, and P14s i Gen 5. Elliptic Labs’ partner Intel sits at these laptops’ core with its latest generation Intel Core Ultra chipsets. Elliptic Labs announced the contract preceding this launch in July 2023.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ leverages the company’s ultrasound, AI, and sensor fusion expertise to deliver software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensors that bring seamless user experiences at scale to the PC, smartphone, and IoT markets. Its AI Virtual Human Presence Sensors deliver innovative user experiences to Lenovo’s laptops while driving down power consumption and offering increased user privacy and improved security. Elliptic Labs’ broad launch with Lenovo demonstrates that its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is truly enhancing the user experience for Lenovo laptop users.

"Our latest launch on four new ThinkPad models brings our current collaborative total with Lenovo to 31 laptop models," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Elliptic Labs’ rollout in the laptop market continues to accelerate, and the ThinkPad P Series workstations represent a high-volume market opportunity for our software platform. We are setting the market standard for AI Virtual Smart Sensors and remain committed to delivering innovation and to making devices smarter, more sustainable, and more user-friendly."

AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

Lenovo and ThinkPad are trademarks of Lenovo.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs' software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423089778/en/