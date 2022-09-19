Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-09-16 am EDT
17.52 NOK   -4.78%
01:01aElliptic Labs Signs Fifth Expansion Agreement with Laptop Manufacturer
BU
09/16Elliptic Labs Launches on HONOR X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
BU
09/16Elliptic Labs Launches on Honor X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs Signs Fifth Expansion Agreement with Laptop Manufacturer

09/19/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a fifth expansion contract with an existing PC/laptop customer. This agreement allows the customer to continue expanding its use of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor™ into more laptop models.

“The laptop market and our customer’s feedback toward our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform continues to be positive. As planned, our current laptop customer has expanded its contract with us for the fifth time so they can use our platform on more of their laptop models,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “As the laptop market seeks to deliver smarter, greener, and more innovative products, our platform is positioned to address these needs for the global laptop market. With close collaboration with our eco-system and our strong customer traction, the laptop market represents a solid growth opportunity for us.”

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human-presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs' software-only AI Virtual Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate presence detection across a wide range of devices.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Presence Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
01:01aElliptic Labs Signs Fifth Expansion Agreement with Laptop Manufacturer
BU
09/16Elliptic Labs Launches on HONOR X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
BU
09/16Elliptic Labs Launches on Honor X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
CI
09/16Elliptic Labs Launches on HONOR X40 Smartphone for the Global Market
AQ
09/09Elliptic Labs Mandatory notification of trade by close associate
AQ
09/09Elliptic Labs – Mandatory notification of trade by close associate
AQ
09/06Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi Announce the Poco M5s Smartphone for the Global Market
BU
09/05Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi Announce the Poco M5s Smartphone for the Global Market
CI
09/01Elliptic Labs Launches with Xiaomi on New Smartphone Redmi 11SE for India Market
BU
09/01Elliptic Labs Launches with Xiaomi on New Smartphone Redmi 11SE for India Market
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2022 6,12 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net cash 2022 191 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 292x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 823 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,52 NOK
Average target price 28,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-36.86%179
ZSCALER, INC.-45.23%24 246
MONDAY.COM LTD.-56.83%6 009
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-6.55%1 942
WALKME LTD.-53.80%766
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-46.20%531