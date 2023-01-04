Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Elliptic Laboratories ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:02 2023-01-04 am EST
22.40 NOK   +4.19%
02:20aElliptic Labs Signs Software License Contract with New Top-5 Smartphone OEM Customer
BU
01:01aElliptic Labs Signs Software License Contract with New Top-5 Smartphone OEM Customer
AQ
2022Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Deal For Virtual Presence Sensor Technology With Existing Customer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliptic Labs Signs Software License Contract with New Top-5 Smartphone OEM Customer

01/04/2023 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a software license agreement with a new Top-5 smartphone customer. This agreement will cover future smartphones utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.

“We are excited to sign with a new smartphone manufacturer and pleased that the smartphone market continues to value our 100% software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The innovation of replacing dedicated, single purpose hardware sensors with our AI Virtual Smart Sensors resonated with this new global Top-5 smartphone customer. We look forward to this collaboration as we expand on our mission of making devices smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
02:20aElliptic Labs Signs Software License Contract with New Top-5 Smartphone OEM Customer
BU
01:01aElliptic Labs Signs Software License Contract with New Top-5 Smartphone OEM Customer
AQ
2022Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Deal For Virtual Presence Sensor Technology ..
MT
2022Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Contract With a Third PC/Laptop Customer
BU
2022Elliptic Labs Signs New Enterprise License Contract with a Third PC/Laptop Customer
CI
2022Elliptic Labs Announces Latest Xiaomi Collaboration - the Redmi K60E Smartphone
AQ
2022Elliptic Labs Announces Latest Xiaomi Collaboration – the Redmi K60E Smartphone
BU
2022Elliptic Labs Announces Latest Xiaomi Collaboration – the Redmi K60E Smartphone
CI
2022Elliptic Labs and HONOR Launch HONOR 80GT Smartphone
BU
2022Elliptic Laboratories ASA Launches the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2022 4,25 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net cash 2022 190 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 538x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 238 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Duration : Period :
Elliptic Laboratories ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,50 NOK
Average target price 21,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-2.49%223
VMWARE, INC.0.00%52 225
ZSCALER, INC.0.00%16 137
MONDAY.COM LTD.0.00%5 500
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-1.77%2 274
WALKME LTD.-0.36%945