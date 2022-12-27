Advanced search
    ELABS   NO0010722283

ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA

(ELABS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:21 2022-12-27 am EST
19.68 NOK   +2.71%
01:01aElliptic Labs and HONOR Launch HONOR 80GT Smartphone
AQ
12/15Elliptic Labs Mandatory notification of trade by close associate
AQ
12/15Elliptic Labs – Mandatory notification of trade by close associate
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Elliptic Labs and HONOR Launch HONOR 80GT Smartphone

12/27/2022 | 03:07am EST
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has launched the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on the HONOR 80GT smartphone. The HONOR 80GT is being launched for the Chinese market. Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm is driving the HONOR 80GT with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

“Elliptic Labs and HONOR have had a solid collaboration resulting in commercially and critically successful smartphones featuring our innovative AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The HONOR 80GT is HONOR’s latest device to take advantage of how our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ enables smartphone makers to offer devices that are smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 105 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2022 4,25 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net cash 2022 190 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 479x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 994 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Laila Danielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Bente Hognes Finance Director
Lars Raastad Holmøy Chief Financial Officer
Tore Engebretsen Chairman
Espen Klovning Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELLIPTIC LABORATORIES ASA-30.96%202
VMWARE, INC.4.78%51 655
ZSCALER, INC.-66.15%15 687
MONDAY.COM LTD.-63.24%5 117
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED12.45%2 250
WALKME LTD.-48.85%848