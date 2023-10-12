UNITED STATES
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of October 2023
Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. Announces Halt of Construction in the Pumped Storage Site at the Manara Cliff, Israel
Ellomay Capital Ltd. (the "Company"), today announced that due to the recent hostilities and tensions in northern Israel in recent days following the commencement of the War in Israel, construction works in the site of the Company's pumped storage project in the Manara Cliff, Israel were halted. Planning works continue without interruption.
At this stage, the Company does not expect a material impact on the timeline for construction of the project. The Company cannot at this time predict the duration and extent of the hostilities or their impact on the Company. If hostilities were to worsen or continue for a prolonged period, or in the event of damage to the construction works already performed, it could have a material adverse impact on the project and the Company's operations.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this report regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward- looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including escalation and continuation of the military conflicts in Israel, changes in electricity prices and demand, extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste) and in the price of oil, the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
