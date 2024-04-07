THIS FORM 6-K IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE REGISTRANT'S REGISTRATION STATEMENTS ON FORM F-3 (NOS. 333-199696 AND 333-144171) AND FORM S-8 (NOS. 333-187533,333-102288 AND 333-92491), AND TO BE A PART THEREOF FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THIS REPORT IS SUBMITTED, TO THE EXTENT NOT SUPERSEDED BY DOCUMENTS OR REPORTS SUBSEQUENTLY FILED OR FURNISHED.

Private Placement of Series F Debentures

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (the "Company"), today announced that it accepted undertakings from Israeli classified investors to participate in a private placement of NIS 40 million par value of its unsecured non-convertible Series F Debentures (the "Additional Series F Debentures"), for an aggregate gross consideration of approximately NIS 37.8 million, reflecting a price of NIS 0.946 per NIS 1 principal amount of the Additional Series F Debentures. Following completion of the private placement, the aggregate outstanding par value of the Company's Series F Debentures will be NIS 210 million.

The principal amount of the Series F Debentures is repayable in four installments on March 31 of each of the years 2027 through and including 2030 as follows: 30% of the principal on each of the 2027 and 2028 repayment dates, 25% of the principal on the 2029 repayment date and 15% of the principal on the 2030 repayment date. The Series F Debentures bear a fixed annual interest at the rate of 5.5% (that is not linked to the Israeli CPI or otherwise), payable semi-annually on March 31 and September 30, commencing March 31, 2024 through and including March 31, 2030. The deed of trust governing the Series F Debentures includes customary provisions and also includes the following: (i) a negative pledge such that the Company may not place a floating charge on all of its assets, subject to certain exceptions and (ii) an obligation to pay additional interest for failure to meet certain financial covenants, up to an aggregate increase in the annual interest rate of 0.75%. The deed of trust for the Series F Debentures further includes a number of customary causes for immediate repayment including the default of the Company in connection with certain financial covenants. The Additional Series F Debentures will have identical terms to the existing Series F Debentures of the Company.

The issuance of the Additional Series F Debentures is subject to the receipt of the approval of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for the listing of the Additional Series F Debentures for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and an approval from the Israeli Tax Authority. Resales of the Additional Series F Debentures will be restricted under applicable securities laws.

The private placement was made to Israeli classified investors only and not to U.S. Persons, pursuant to an exemption provided by Regulation S, promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. The Additional Series F Debentures will not be registered under the Securities Act, and will not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements according to the Securities Act.

Nothing in this report constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities.

