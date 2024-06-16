UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of June 2024 Commission File Number: 001-35284 Ellomay Capital Ltd. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 18 Rothschild Blvd., Tel Aviv 6688121, Israel (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]

Exhibit 99.1 Ellomay Capital Reports Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Tel-Aviv,Israel, June 14, 2024 - Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, USA and Israel, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at the Company's offices at 18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st Floor, Tel Aviv 6688121, Israel, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., Israel time, and thereafter as it may be adjourned or postponed from time to time. The agenda of the Meeting will be as follows: Reelection of Shlomo Nehama, Ran Fridrich, Anita Leviant and Ehud Gil as directors; Approval of an extension of, and update of fees (indexation to the Israeli CPI) under, the Amended and Restated Management Services Agreement among the Company, Meisaf Blue & White Holdings Ltd., Kanir Joint Investments (2005) LP and Keystone R.P. Holdings and Investments Ltd; Approval of grant and extension of indemnification undertaking, which includes an undertaking to provide liability insurance, to office holders who are deemed to be controlling shareholders; Approval of grant and extension of an exemption to office holders who are deemed to be controlling shareholders; Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member of KPMG International, as the independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders, and authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to set their remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services, or to delegate such power to the Audit Committee; and Receipt and consideration of the Auditors' Report and the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 20, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company plans to mail a proxy statement that describes the proposals to be considered at the Meeting and a proxy card on or about June 21, 2024. A proxy statement and proxy card will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K on or about June 14, 2024. Each of the resolutions to be presented at the Meeting requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of the ordinary shares voted at the Meeting on the matter presented for passage, in person or by proxy or via the electronic system of the Israel Securities Authority. The approval of the proposals under Items 2, 3 and 4 is also required to comply with additional special "disinterested" voting requirements as set forth in the proxy statement. Item 6 does not require a shareholder vote. Eligible shareholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in the Meeting by submitting their proposals to the Company no later than June 21, 2024. Shareholders may vote their ordinary shares by means of a proxy card, which is required to be received by the Company, along with the documentation set forth in the proxy statement, by 11:00 a.m., Israel time, on July 25,

2024 (four hours prior to the Meeting), to be counted for the Meeting, or through the electronic system of the Israel Securities Authority until six hours prior to the Meeting. About Ellomay Capital Ltd. Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel. To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain and Texas, USA, including: Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of 4.95 MW in Italy;

Israel's total current electricity consumption;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL that owns a photovoltaic plant with installed capacity of 14.8 MW in the Lazio Region, Italy that is ready for connection to the grid;

Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL (15.06 MW PV), Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL (87.2 MW PV), Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL (54.77 MW PV), Ellomay Solar Italy Nine SRL (8 MW PV) and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL (18 MW PV) that are developing photovoltaic projects in Italy that have reached "ready to build" status; and

Fairfield Solar Project, LLC (13.44 MW PV), Malakoff Solar I, LLC (6.96 MW PV) and Malakoff Solar II, LLC (6.96 MW PV), that are constructing photovoltaic plants and Mexia Solar I, LLC (5.6 MW PV), Mexia Solar II, LLC (5.6 MW PV), and Talco Solar, LLC (10.3 MW PV), that are developing photovoltaic projects that have reached "ready to build" status, all in the Dallas

Metropolitan area, Texas. For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com. Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward- looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities in Israel, regulatory changes, including extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which

the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward- looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact: Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub) CFO Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111 Email:hilai@ellomay.com

Exhibit 99.2 ELLOMAY CAPITAL LTD. 18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st Floor Tel Aviv 6688121 Israel ____________________________________ NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To be held on July 25, 2024 3:00 p.m. Israel time ____________________________________ To Our Shareholders: Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (also referred to hereinafter as "Ellomay" or the "Company") will be held at the Company's offices at 18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st Floor, Tel Aviv 6688121, Israel on Thursday, July 25, at 3:00 p.m., Israel time, and thereafter as it may be adjourned or postponed from time to time. The agenda of the Meeting will be as follows: Reelection of Shlomo Nehama, Ran Fridrich, Anita Leviant and Ehud Gil as directors; Approval of an extension of, and update of fees (indexation to the Israeli CPI) under, the Amended and Restated Management Services Agreement among the Company, Meisaf Blue & White Holdings Ltd., Kanir Joint Investments (2005) LP and Keystone R.P. Holdings and Investments Ltd.; Approval of grant and extension of indemnification undertaking, which includes an undertaking to provide liability insurance, to office holders who are deemed to be controlling shareholders; Approval of grant and extension of an exemption to office holders who are deemed to be controlling shareholders; Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member of KPMG International, as the independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders, and authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to set their remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services, or to delegate such power to the Audit Committee; and Receipt and consideration of the Auditors' Report and the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This item does not require a shareholder vote. The Company's Board of Directors recommends that you vote in favor of the foregoing proposals, all of which are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement, or the Proxy Statement. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2024, or the Record Date, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. The Company expects that the Proxy Statement and the accompanying proxy card will be mailed to shareholders of record (as set forth above) on or about June 21, 2024. Each of the resolutions to be presented at the Meeting requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of the ordinary shares voted at the Meeting on the matter presented for passage. The approval of the proposals under Items -i-

2, 3 and 4 is also required to comply with additional special "disinterested" voting requirements as set forth in the Proxy Statement. Item 6 does not require a shareholder vote. Joint holders of ordinary shares should note that, pursuant to Article 27.6 of the Company's Second Amended and Restated Articles of Association, the right to vote at the Meeting will be conferred exclusively upon the senior owner among the joint owners attending the Meeting and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names appear in our register of shareholders. The Company knows of no other matters to be submitted at the Meeting other than as specified in this Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. If any other business is properly brought before the Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named as proxies to vote in respect thereof in accordance with the recommendation of the Company's Board of Directors. Eligible shareholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in the Meeting by submitting their proposals to the Company no later than June 21, 2024. Should changes be made to any proposal or to the agenda of the Meeting after the mailing of this Proxy Statement, the Company will communicate the changes to its shareholders through the publication of a press release, a copy of which will be furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K and available to the public at the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the distribution website of the Israel Securities Authority, or the ISA. If your ordinary shares are held through a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Clearing House, and you intend to vote your shares at the Meeting in person or by proxy you must deliver to us, via messenger, registered mail, the electronic voting system of the ISA or email (hilai@ellomay.com), a confirmation of ownership (ishur baalut) issued by the applicable bank or broker, confirming your ownership of our ordinary shares as of the Record Date, as required by the Israeli Companies Regulations (Proof of Ownership of Shares for Voting at General Meeting), 5760-2000. You are entitled to receive confirmation of ownership in the branch of the exchange member or by mail to your address (in consideration of mailing fees only), if you so requested in advance for a particular securities account. In the event you wish to vote your ordinary shares by means of a proxy, please deliver, by any of the aforementioned means, along with the confirmation of ownership, the completed and executed proxy card enclosed herewith, filed with the ISA and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and available at www.magna.isa.gov.il, which must be received by the Company by 11:00 a.m., Israel time, on July 25, 2024 (four hours prior to the Meeting), to be counted for the Meeting. Alternatively, shareholders who hold shares through members of TASE may vote electronically via the electronic voting system of the ISA, up to six hours before the time fixed for the Meeting (i.e., 9:00 a.m. (Israel time) on July 25, 2024). You should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which you hold your shares. You are cordially invited to attend the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to be present at the Meeting and regardless of the number of ordinary shares you own, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed proxy, which is solicited by the Company's Board of Directors, so that your vote may be recorded. The proxy must be received by the Company's transfer agent at least 48 hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting or at the Company's registered office in Israel at least four (4) hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting to be counted for the Meeting. You may revoke your appointment of proxy up to one hour prior to the Meeting so that you may vote your shares personally. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Shlomo NehamaShlomo Nehama Chairman of the Board of Directors June 14, 2024 - ii -

ELLOMAY CAPITAL LTD. 18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st Floor Tel Aviv 6688121 Israel ____________________________________ PROXY STATEMENT FOR AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To be held on July 25, 2024 3:00 p.m. Israel time ____________________________________ The annual general meeting of shareholders, or the Meeting, of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (also referred to hereinafter as "Ellomay," the "Company," "us," "we" or "our") will be held at our offices at 18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st Floor, Tel Aviv 6688121, Israel on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., Israel time, and thereafter as it may be adjourned or postponed from time to time. SOLICITATION OF PROXIES It is proposed that at the Meeting, resolutions be adopted as follows: Reelection of Shlomo Nehama, Ran Fridrich, Anita Leviant and Ehud Gil as directors; Approval of an extension of, and update of fees (indexation to the Israeli CPI) under, the Amended and Restated Management Services Agreement among the Company, Meisaf Blue & White Holdings Ltd., Kanir Joint Investments (2005) LP and Keystone R.P. Holdings and Investments Ltd.; Approval of grant and extension of indemnification undertaking, which includes an undertaking to provide liability insurance, to office holders who are deemed to be controlling shareholders; Approval of grant and extension of an exemption to office holders who are deemed to be controlling shareholders; Reappointment of Somekh Chaikin, a member of KPMG International, as the independent auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders, and authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to set their remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services, or to delegate such power to the Audit Committee; and Receipt and consideration of the Auditors' Report and the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This item does not require a shareholder vote. The proxy materials are being mailed to our shareholders as of June 20, 2024, or the Record Date, on or about June 21, 2024. A form of proxy for use at the Meeting and a return envelope for the proxy are enclosed. Upon the receipt of a properly signed and dated proxy in the form enclosed, which is received in time and not revoked prior to the Meeting, either of the proxies, with full power of substitution, will vote, as proxy, the ordinary shares represented thereby at the Meeting in accordance with the instructions indicated on the proxy, or, if no direction is indicated, in accordance with the recommendation of our Board of Directors as set forth below. In order to be counted at the Meeting, your proxy must be received either by our transfer agent by 3:00 p.m. (Israel time) on July 23, 2024 (forty-eighthours prior to the Meeting), or at our registered office in Israel by 11:00 a.m. (Israel time) on July 25, 2024 (four hours prior to the Meeting). The enclosed form of proxy is solicited by our Board of Directors for use at the Meeting and at any adjournments or postponements of the Meeting. All expenses of this solicitation will be borne by the Company. In addition to the solicitation of proxies by mail, directors, officers, and employees of the Company, without receiving additional compensation, may solicit proxies by telephone, in person, or by other means. Brokerage firms, nominees, fiduciaries, and other custodians have been requested to forward proxy solicitation materials to the beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company held of record by such persons, and the Company will reimburse such brokerage, -1-