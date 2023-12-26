SC 13G/A 1 zk2330686.htm SC 13G/A UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 (Amendment No. 7)* Ellomay Capital Ltd. (Name of Issuer) Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 10.00 per share (Title of Class of Securities) M39927120 (CUSIP Number) December 18, 2023 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: Rule 13d-1(b) Rule 13d-1(c) Rule 13d-1(d) *The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. M39927120 13G Page 2 of 8 Pages 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (See instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☒ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Israel 5 SOLE VOTING POWER --- NUMBER OF 6 SHARED VOTING POWER SHARES 700,802.06 (*) BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER EACH REPORTING --- PERSON WITH 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 700,802.06 (*) 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 700,802.06 (*) 10 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See instructions) ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9 5.45% (*) (**) 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See instructions) CO (*) The beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein is described in Item 4(a). (**) Based on 12,852,585 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of December 20, 2023 (as reported on Bloomberg LP). 2

Item 1. (a) Name of Issuer: Ellomay Capital Ltd. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices :

18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st floor, Tel Aviv, 6688121, Israel Item 2. (a) Name of Person Filing: The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. The securities reported herein are beneficially owned by various direct or indirect, majority or wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (the "Subsidiaries"). The Subsidiaries manage their own funds and/or the funds of others, including for holders of exchange-traded notes or various insurance policies, members of pension or provident funds, unit holders of mutual funds, and portfolio management clients. Each of the Subsidiaries operates under independent management and makes its own independent voting and investment decisions. Address of Principal Business Office :

The address of the Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is Derech Hashalom 53, Givataim, 53454, Israel. Citizenship :

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Israel Title of Class of Securities :

Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 10.00 per share CUSIP Number : M39927120 Item 3. Not applicable. Item 4. Ownership: Amount beneficially owned :

See row 9 of cover page of each reporting person.

Each of the Subsidiaries operates under independent management and makes its own independent voting and investment decisions. Neither the filing of this Schedule 13G nor any of its contents shall be deemed to constitute an admission by either the Filing Persons or Subsidiaries that a group exists for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or for any other purpose, and each reporting person disclaims the existence of any such group. In addition, each of the Filing Persons and Subsidiaries disclaims any beneficial ownership of the securities covered by this report in excess of their actual pecuniary interest therein. This Statement shall not be construed as an admission by the Filing Persons or Subsidiaries that they are the beneficial owners of any of the Ordinary Shares covered by this Statement, and each of Filing Persons and Subsidiaries disclaims beneficial ownership of any such Ordinary Shares. 3

As of December 18, 2023, the securities reported herein were held as follows: Percentage of total Ordinary Ordinary Shares Shares outstanding The Phoenix Investments House - "nostro" accounts -- -- The Phoenix Investments House - trust funds 26,869.06 0.21% The Phoenix Investments House - ETF's -- -- The Phoenix "nostro" accounts 69,642 0.54% The Phoenix pension and provident funds -- -- Linked insurance policies of Phoenix -- -- Partnership for Israeli shares (1) 564,963 4.40% Partnership for investing in shares indexes (1) 39,328 0.31% Partnership for international shares (1) -- -- Halman - Aldubi Provident and Pension Funds Ltd. -- -- All ownership rights in this partnership belong to companies that are part of Phoenix Group. The amount of ownership rights held by such companies in the partnership changes frequently according to a mechanism provided in the partnership agreement. Percent of class :

See row 11 of cover page of each reporting person Number of shares as to which such person has : Sole power to vote or to direct the vote:

See row 5 of cover page of each reporting person Shared power to vote or to direct the vote:

See row 6 of cover page of each reporting person and note in Item 4(a) above Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: See row 7 of cover page of each reporting person Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:

See row 8 of cover page of each reporting person and note in Item 4(a) above

Item 5.Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class: Not applicable. Item 6.Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another: Not applicable. Item 7.Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person: Not applicable. Item 8.Identification and Classification of Members of the Group: Not applicable. Item 9.Notice of Dissolution of Group: Not applicable. 5

Item 10. Certification: By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect. 6

SIGNATURE After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. December 21, 2023 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. /s/ Eli SchwartzBy: Eli Schwartz* Title: Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer /s/ Haggai SchreiberBy: Haggai Schreiber* Title: Executive Vice President - Chief Officer Signature duly authorized by resolution of the Board of Directors, notice of which is attached as Exhibit 1 to this Schedule 13G.

EXHIBIT DESCRIPTION NO. Exhibit 1 Notice of resolution of the Board of Directors of the Phoenix Holdings Ltd., dated as of December 12, 2019 (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 1 to the Schedule 13G filed on July 22, 2021). 8