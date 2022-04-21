Elma Electronic : Annual General Meeting 2022 xxx

April 21, 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022 approves all proposals by the Board of Directors Wetzikon/Switzerland, April 21, 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Elma Electronic AG approved all agenda items and proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by shareholders and shareholder representatives accounting for 150'286 shares or 65.77% of the registered share capital of Elma.



The Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2022 took place in Wetzikon and was conducted for the first time since 2019 with the personal participation of the shareholders. The shareholders had the option to submit their proxy and voting instructions to the independent proxy, either in writing or electronically via the online platform of Share-CommService AG (shareholder's register).



The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report as well as the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the accumulated earnings for 2021 and a dividend distribution of CHF 2.00 per share.



The members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management were granted discharge. The proposal for overall compensation of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2022 and 2023 Annual General Meetings was approved, as was the overall compensation of the Group Management for the financial year 2023. All previous four members of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli, Walter Häusermann, Fred Ruegg and Peter Hotz, were re-elected, each for a term of office of one year extending until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting, as was the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli. Bruno Cathomen was elected as a new and fifth member of the Board.



The shareholders re-elected the members of the Compensation Committee, Fred Ruegg and Peter Hotz. The law firm MLL Meyerlustenberger Lachenal Froriep AG was elected as independent proxy for a one-year term extending until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was re-elected as the external auditor for the financial year 2022 until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.



