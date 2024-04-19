Media Release

Annual General Meeting 2024 approves all proposals

Wetzikon/Switzerland, April 18, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Elma Electronic AG approved all agenda items and proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The meeting was attended by shareholders and shareholder representatives accounting for 149'992 shares or 65.64% of the registered share capital of Elma.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2023 Annual Report, the annual financial statements as well as the consolidated financial statements and approved the Compensation Report and the Sustainability Report in a consultative vote. The members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management were granted discharge. In addition, the Annual General Meeting voted by a majority to approve the appropriation of the accumulated earnings for 2023 and a dividend distribution of CHF 2.00 per share.

The proposal for total compensation paid to members of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2024 and 2025 Annual General Meetings was approved, as was the total compensation for the Group Management in the financial year 2025.

In 2024, the Board members Peter Hotz and Fred Ruegg have reached the age limit defined in the company's articles of association and therefore did not stand for re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The previous three members of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli (Chairman), Walter Häusermann und Bruno Cathomen were all confirmed for a further term by a large majority. Andy Egger was elected as a new and fourth member of the Board.

The shareholders elected the members of the Compensation Committee, Bruno Cathomen (current) and Andy Egger (new). The law firm MLL Meyerlustenberger Lachenal Froriep AG was elected as independent proxy for another one-year term. BDO AG was re-elected as the external auditor for the financial year 2024 until completion of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.

