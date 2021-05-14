Elma Electronic : Group expecting significant increase of net profit in the first half year 2021

May 14, 2021

Elma Group expecting significant increase of net profit in first half year 2021 CH-Wetzikon, May 14, 2021 - In the first four months of the current business year 2021, the Elma Group has significantly increased net sales as well as net profit compared with the previous year (also adjusted for currency translation).

While the first half of the previous year 2020 was affected by significant uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic and project delays with key customers, the business situation improved noticeably in the second half of 2020. This positive development continues in the current business year 2021. From today's perspective, Elma anticipates to close the first half year 2021 with a significantly higher net profit in the range of CHF 2 to 2.5 million (previous year: CHF 0.8 million). The im-provements are primarily due to the significant increases in revenue in the USA (+25%) and Asia (+15%), while most of the companies in the Europe region (-9%) reported declining sales in the first four months. The complete interim results of the Elma Group will be published on August 11, 2021 Contact:

Elma Electronic AG

Hofstrasse 93

CH-8620 Wetzikon



Thomas Herrmann Edwin Wild

CEO Elma Group CFO Elma Group

Tel. +41 44 933 43 04 Tel. +41 44 933 42 45

[email protected] [email protected]

About Elma

Elma Electronic is a global manufacturer of electronic packaging products for the embedded systems market - from components, backplanes, power supply solutions, storage boards and chassis platforms to fully integrated systems. To ensure our integrated solutions are optimized to our customers' needs, Elma partners with leading board manufacturers in the industry. Elma also provides enclosure solutions and rotary switches for demanding applications for electronic companies. The company has a broad base of proven standard products which can be tailored to individual applications: Elma offers services from the initial concept to volume production. Elma's reliable solutions, flexibility, and design expertise are key reasons why the leading companies in the world choose Elma time and again.

