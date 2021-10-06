Log in
    ESBK   US2896601026

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK

(ESBK)
ELMIRA SAVINGS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Elmira Savings Bank - ESBK

10/06/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Elmira Savings Bank (NasdaqCM: ESBK) to Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Elmira will receive only $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-esbk/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,3 M - -
Net income 2020 4,16 M - -
Net cash 2020 58,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 80,5 M 80,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,80x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
Duration : Period :
Elmira Savings Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason T. Sanford Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael P. Hosey Chairman
Joseph L. Walker Vice President-Management Information Systems
Margaret A. Phillips Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK97.39%81
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%156 193
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.55%70 628
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.58%60 224
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.60%57 017
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.29%53 981