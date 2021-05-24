Log in
    ESBK   US2896601026

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK

(ESBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/24 02:55:52 pm
13.695 USD   -0.89%
02:45pElmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
GL
04/27Elmira Savings Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings
GL
02/17Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
GL
Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend

05/24/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
ELMIRA, N.Y., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend on their existing common shares outstanding. The cash dividend will be paid on June 11, 2021 to shareholders of record June 3, 2021.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $656.3 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s publicly available regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
E-Mail tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,3 M - -
Net income 2020 4,16 M - -
Net cash 2020 58,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 48,9 M 48,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,80x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
Duration : Period :
Elmira Savings Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas M. Carr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason T. Sanford Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael P. Hosey Chairman
Joseph L. Walker Vice President-Management Information Systems
Margaret A. Phillips Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK20.16%49
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%160 758
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.21.46%70 847
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.35%61 187
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.81%58 165
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.06%54 606