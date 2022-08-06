Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Elmo Rent AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMO   EE3100075888

ELMO RENT AS

(ELMO)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59 2022-08-05 am EDT
1.990 EUR   -0.50%
ELMO Management team has two new members: Raoul Järvis as a Head of IT Development and Kristiina Kalda started to kick off business in France and Germany

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Elmo Rent
Company Announcement ELMO Management team has two new members: Raoul Järvis as a Head of IT Development and Kristiina Kalda started to kick off business in France and Germany

Raoul Järvis has extensive experience in IT management and development from large-scale enterprises to early-stage start-ups, including banking software and real estate portals to artificial intelligence developments. He is also known as a founder of Taxipal, one of the first mobile taxi applications in the world, and got multiple awards, such as Innovation Prize at the MobileMonday Community in Barcelona (2009) and Grand Prize at the NAVTEQ Global (2019), just to name a few.

As the Head of IT Development, Raoul will be in charge of ELMO's backend development and IT systems to take them to the next level, so the ELMO's remote driving cars will be out soon.

"To Kristiina, who joined ELMO's team already back in the mid of June, we have trusted to kick off and start the business in Germany and France," says Enn Laansoo, Jr. the new CEO and founder of ELMO.

Kristiina's previous experiences as an export advisor in Business France, in Paris for the Estonian governmental agency Enterprise Estonia and as an economic advisor at the French Embassy in Estonia. Kristiina Kalda has an excellent knowledge of technology export and governmental processes, which supports ELMO 's plans to license our remote driving cars technology also in Germany and France.

ELMO Rent AS is an Estonian company whose main field of activity is the provision of an environmentally friendly vehicle sharing service and the development, launch, and scaling of related environmentally friendly and innovative technologies, such as the vehicle fleet's IT operating systems, car controllers, and remotely controlled vehicles.

More infromation:

Enn Laansoo, Jr.

CEO

Elmo Rent AS

Disclaimer

Elmo Rent AS published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,89 M 4,96 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart ELMO RENT AS
Duration : Period :
Elmo Rent AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Enn Laansoo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taavi Laur Member-Supervisory Board
Priit Haljak Member-Supervisory Board
Allan Leppikson Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMO RENT AS-62.38%5
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-11.22%8 533
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-13.45%7 700
SIXT SE-20.76%5 140
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP0.55%2 607
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS2.72%2 343