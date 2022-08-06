ELMO Management team has two new members: Raoul Järvis as a Head of IT Development and Kristiina Kalda started to kick off business in France and Germany

Raoul Järvis has extensive experience in IT management and development from large-scale enterprises to early-stage start-ups, including banking software and real estate portals to artificial intelligence developments. He is also known as a founder of Taxipal, one of the first mobile taxi applications in the world, and got multiple awards, such as Innovation Prize at the MobileMonday Community in Barcelona (2009) and Grand Prize at the NAVTEQ Global (2019), just to name a few.

As the Head of IT Development, Raoul will be in charge of ELMO's backend development and IT systems to take them to the next level, so the ELMO's remote driving cars will be out soon.



"To Kristiina, who joined ELMO's team already back in the mid of June, we have trusted to kick off and start the business in Germany and France," says Enn Laansoo, Jr. the new CEO and founder of ELMO.

Kristiina's previous experiences as an export advisor in Business France, in Paris for the Estonian governmental agency Enterprise Estonia and as an economic advisor at the French Embassy in Estonia. Kristiina Kalda has an excellent knowledge of technology export and governmental processes, which supports ELMO 's plans to license our remote driving cars technology also in Germany and France.

ELMO Rent AS is an Estonian company whose main field of activity is the provision of an environmentally friendly vehicle sharing service and the development, launch, and scaling of related environmentally friendly and innovative technologies, such as the vehicle fleet's IT operating systems, car controllers, and remotely controlled vehicles.

More infromation:

Enn Laansoo, Jr.

CEO

Elmo Rent AS