  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Elmo Rent AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMO   EE3100075888

ELMO RENT AS

(ELMO)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59:32 2023-04-05 am EDT
2.240 EUR    0.00%
02:14aElmo Rent : Employees of the EIC will be driving Elmo's eco-friendly cars
PU
03/31Elmo Rent : unaudited Interim Report 2022 for the Six Months Period Ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/01Elmo Rent : Next remote drivers of ELMO rental cars granted a unique right to drive
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elmo Rent : Employees of the EIC will be driving Elmo's eco-friendly cars

04/06/2023 | 02:14am EDT
Elmo Rent
Company Announcement Employees of the EIC will be driving Elmo's eco-friendly cars

The electric car-sharing company Elmo has won the public procurement for short-term rental services organised by the Environmental Investment Centre (EIC), so the Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Rakvere and Valga city employees of the centre will be using ELMO's eco-friendly vehicles for their work-related drives.

The contract was concluded for a period of 24 months which can be extended by 12 months at the supplier's request.

"The EIC serves as an example for other state institutions with their use of car-sharing services and preference of electric cars and I hope that practical experience will have an impact on adding the use of car-sharing services among the state's priorities," said Enn Laansoo Jr., the Executive Manager of ELMO.

The EIC's procurement included a phone app-based as well as a normal pre-order rental service. ELMO has offered an app-based rental service with eco-friendly cars for already a decade with an additional short-term rental service with the delivery of the vehicle to the customer's door available for over a year and a half. For the past three years, the company has been developing a teledriving technology and service for the delivery of the cars to the customers. Elmo is the world's first company to put teledriven vehicles to real-life service and plans to use the technology to serve EIC's employees as well.

According to Andrus Treier, head of the EIC, their organisation has branches across Estonia and the employees of the EIC need to supervise project locations in very different places. "As a responsible organization, we measure our footprint and prioritise the lowering of our work travel related environmental impact. It is therefore important to find a partner who would offer an electric car-rental service that would extend outside the limits of Tallinn."

ELMO's car park includes more than a hundred electric cars and additional hybrid cars for more convenient longer drives, having more than 22 000 registered users. The company plans to extend their car park by 15 electric cars this spring with more to follow in the summer and to equip another 20 cars with their remote control technology.

Elmo is an Estonian company whose main field of activity is the development of an innovative deeptech technology for remotely controlled cars (see Elmoremote.com) and the offering of eco-friendly car-sharing services (see Elmorent.ee). Elmo is the first car rental company in Estonia to receive the quality label for sustainable business.

Additional information:

Enn Laansoo, Jr.

CEO

ELMO Rent AS

enn@elmorent.ee

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elmo Rent AS published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
