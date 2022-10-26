Australia's ELMO Software agrees to $319 mln takeover from U.S. firm

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's ELMO Software
said on Wednesday it has agreed to a near-A$500 million
($319 million) takeover from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment
Management.
The U.S. group offered A$4.85 per share in cash for the
cloud-based software solutions business that operates in
Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
The offer is a 100.4% premium to the closing share price on
Oct. 12, the day before ELMO announced it had received
approaches expressing interest in a takeover. ELMO's shares on
Wednesday shot 41% higher, erasing a 27% loss incurred so far in
2022 ahead of the takeover.
The bid was recommended to shareholders by ELMO's
independent board committee, the company said.
ELMO's chief executive Danny Lessem, who owns 11% of the
company's stock, is backing the deal and will tip 70% of his
investment into a K1 vehicle instead of receiving cash. He will
vote in favour of the offer as a separate class of shareholder,
the company said.
Two of ELMO's biggest investors, JLAB Investments and the
Garber Family Trust, have also backed the bid, ELMO's statement
on Wednesday said.
"The likelihood of an interloper appears low given unanimous
board recommendation plus ELMO's two largest shareholders, with
23.4% ownership in total, both confirming they intend to vote or
recommend all shares held and controlled in favour of the scheme
in the absence of a superior proposal," said Garry Sherriff,
head of Australian equity research at RBC Capital Markets.
Since K1 is an overseas firm the takeover will require
approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
K1's bid for ELMO beat other suitors including Accel-KKR
which had been circling the company for the past few months,
according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The sources could not be named as the information was not
yet made public.
Accel-KKR declined to comment to Reuters.
($1 = 1.5672 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)