Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ELMO Software Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELO   AU000000ELO3

ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED

(ELO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:49 2022-10-26 am EDT
4.630 AUD   +40.30%
12:18aAustralia's ELMO Software agrees to $319 mln takeover from U.S. firm
RE
10/25Australia's ELMO Software agrees near-$A500m takeover offer from U.S. firm
RE
10/13Elmo Software Receives Approaches Expressing Interest in Acquiring Company from Various Parties
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's ELMO Software agrees to $319 mln takeover from U.S. firm

10/26/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's ELMO Software said on Wednesday it has agreed to a near-A$500 million ($319 million) takeover from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment Management.

The U.S. group offered A$4.85 per share in cash for the cloud-based software solutions business that operates in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The offer is a 100.4% premium to the closing share price on Oct. 12, the day before ELMO announced it had received approaches expressing interest in a takeover. ELMO's shares on Wednesday shot 41% higher, erasing a 27% loss incurred so far in 2022 ahead of the takeover.

The bid was recommended to shareholders by ELMO's independent board committee, the company said.

ELMO's chief executive Danny Lessem, who owns 11% of the company's stock, is backing the deal and will tip 70% of his investment into a K1 vehicle instead of receiving cash. He will vote in favour of the offer as a separate class of shareholder, the company said.

Two of ELMO's biggest investors, JLAB Investments and the Garber Family Trust, have also backed the bid, ELMO's statement on Wednesday said.

"The likelihood of an interloper appears low given unanimous board recommendation plus ELMO's two largest shareholders, with 23.4% ownership in total, both confirming they intend to vote or recommend all shares held and controlled in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal," said Garry Sherriff, head of Australian equity research at RBC Capital Markets.

Since K1 is an overseas firm the takeover will require approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

K1's bid for ELMO beat other suitors including Accel-KKR which had been circling the company for the past few months, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Accel-KKR declined to comment to Reuters. ($1 = 1.5672 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED 40.30% 4.63 Delayed Quote.-26.99%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.18% 47.27 Delayed Quote.-36.55%
All news about ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED
12:18aAustralia's ELMO Software agrees to $319 mln takeover from U.S. firm
RE
10/25Australia's ELMO Software agrees near-$A500m takeover offer from U.S. firm
RE
10/13Elmo Software Receives Approaches Expressing Interest in Acquiring Company from Various..
CI
09/19ELMO Software Limited(ASX:ELO) dropped from S&P Global BMI Ind..
CI
08/23Transcript : Elmo Software Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
08/23Elmo Software Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
08/23Elmo Software Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Elmo Software FY22 Annualized Recurring Revenue Rises 29%
MT
07/28Transcript : Elmo Software Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27Elmo Software : FY22 Business Update Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 117 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net income 2023 -20,1 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2023 3,04 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 329 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ELMO Software Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,30 AUD
Average target price 4,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Isaac Lessem Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Haslam Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Barry Steven Lewin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samuel Sun Chief Technology Officer
Gordon Starkey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED-26.99%202
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.13%196 604
SAP SE-22.14%105 143
SERVICENOW INC.-41.97%73 904
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.17%29 665
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.79%18 749