Elmore Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 6.73 million compared to AUD 0.854758 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 23.57 million compared to AUD 11.94 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0192 compared to AUD 0.0158 a year ago.