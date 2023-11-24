EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



24.11.2023 / 11:29 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024

Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024

Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html



