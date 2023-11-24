EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.11.2023 / 11:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

24.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet:http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1781567  24.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1781567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp