EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html
24.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1781567 24.11.2023 CET/CEST