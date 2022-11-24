Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:33 2022-11-24 am EST
57.35 EUR   +0.61%
11/17Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/14/2022
PU
11/17Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy
EQ
11/14Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/10/2022 - Correction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/24/2022 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.11.2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html

24.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495563  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
11/17Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/14/2022
PU
11/17Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy
EQ
11/14Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/10/2022 - Correction
PU
11/14Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/09/2022 - Correction
PU
11/14Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy
EQ
11/14Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy
EQ
11/14Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/10/2022
PU
11/14Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 11/09/2022
PU
11/14Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Klaus Weyer, buy
EQ
11/14Dd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Klaus Weyer, buy
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 444 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2022 70,1 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2022 5,47 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 975 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 57,00 €
Average target price 56,25 €
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Division Manager-Wafer Production
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE-2.56%1 011
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%409 756
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.83%406 533
BROADCOM INC.-19.80%216 128
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.04%162 437
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.38%140 293