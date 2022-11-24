AFR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
24.11.2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
24.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|
|44227 Dortmund
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1495563 24.11.2022 CET/CEST