Announcement of 2021-10-21

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the

German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide

distribution

26.10.2021 / 17:00

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name:

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Street:

Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1

Postal code:

44227

City:

Dortmund

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

X Other reason:

voluntary group notification due to threshold crossing by a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer

Date of birth: 08 Feb 1940

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

ZOE-VVG GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Oct 2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through

Total of

Total number of voting rights

attached to shares

instruments

both in %

pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

(total of 7.a.)

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

(7.a. + 7.b.)

New

16.29 %

0.00 %

16.29 %

17700000

Previous

15.87 %

0.00 %

15.87 %

/

notification

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005677108

64010

2818550

0.36 %

15.92 %

Total

2882560

16.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of

Expiration or maturity

Exercise or conversion

Voting rights

Voting rights in

instrument

date

period

absolute

%

0

0.00 %

Total

0

0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of

Expiration or

Exercise or conversion

Cash or physical

Voting rights

Voting rights

instrument

maturity date

period

settlement

absolute

in %

0

0.00 %

Total

0

0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights (if at

Name

least 3% or more)

Prof. Dr. Günter

% of voting rights through instruments (if

Total of both (if at least

at least 5% or more)

5% or more)

Zimmer

%

%

%

ZOE Verwaltungs

GmbH

%

ZOE GmbH & Co.

KG

%

%

%

%

%

ZOE-VVG GmbH

15.02 %

%

15.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both

%

%

%

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The shares previously directly hold by first photonics capital BeteiligungsGmbH were transferred to ZOE-VVG GmbH.

Date

26 Oct 2021

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
