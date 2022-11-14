Advanced search
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:31 2022-11-14 am EST
54.00 EUR   +2.27%
04:08aDd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Klaus Weyer, buy
EQ
04:05aDd : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Klaus Weyer, buy
EQ
11/10Elmos Semiconductor SE presents semiconductor solutions for a sustainable automotive future at electronica 2022
EQ
DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Klaus Weyer, buy

11/14/2022 | 04:05am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Weyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.4936 EUR 336545.5840 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.4936 EUR 336545.5840 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79213  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486647&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
