  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:36 2022-09-29 am EDT
37.83 EUR   +0.60%
04:16aDd : Elmos Semiconductor SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/03ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/02Elmos Semiconductor SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/29/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.2000 EUR 42020.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.2000 EUR 42020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78527  29.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453017&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Financials
Sales 2022 434 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 69,2 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net cash 2022 31,6 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 643 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,60 €
Average target price 58,75 €
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Member-Management Board
Guido Meyer Division Manager-Wafer Production
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE-35.73%620
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-28.78%366 161
NVIDIA CORPORATION-56.70%308 960
BROADCOM INC.-29.97%188 224
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.62%146 842
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.19%135 142