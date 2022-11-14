DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.11.2022 / 17:57 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Klaus
|Last name(s):
|Weyer
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|The acquisition was not made by Dr. Klaus Weyer, but by Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, in which Dr. Klaus Weyer indirectly holds 51% via Dr. Weyer GmbH & Co. Vermögensverwaltung KG.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|48.4936 EUR
|336545.5840 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|48.4936 EUR
|336545.5840 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
