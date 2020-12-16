DGAP-AFR : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act]
2020-12-16 / 10:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021
Address:
https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021
Address:
https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2021
Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2021
Address:
https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html
2020-12-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1155582 2020-12-16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 16, 2020 04:18 ET (09:18 GMT)