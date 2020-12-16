DGAP-AFR : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2020-12-16 / 10:18 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Elmos Semiconductor SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Annual financial report* Language: German Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html *Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* Language: German Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html *Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* Language: German Date of disclosure: August 04, 2021 Address: https://www.elmos.com/ueber-elmos/investor/finanzberichte.html Language: English Date of disclosure: August 04, 2021 Address: https://www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/financial-reports.html 2020-12-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Internet: http://www.elmos.com End of News DGAP News Service 1155582 2020-12-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 04:18 ET (09:18 GMT)