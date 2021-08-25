DGAP-Adhoc : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Increase of the offer price and prolongation of the acceptance period of the public share buyback offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Elmos Semiconductor SE: Increase of the offer price and prolongation of the acceptance period of the public share buyback offer 25-Aug-2021 / 20:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE ("Elmos" or the "Company") decided today, that the offer price according to no. 2.1 of the public share buyback offer for up to 1,780,000 no-par value bearer shares of the Company (ISIN DE0005677108 / WKN 567710) of August 11, 2021 ("public share buyback offer") (announced on August 9, 2021 at 22:10 hours Central European Summer Time (CEST)) will be increased from EUR 36.00 by EUR 3.00 to EUR 39.00 per share. The acceptance period according to no. 2.3 of the public share buyback offer will be extended until Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 24:00 hours Central European Summer Time (CEST).

All other terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer remain unchanged.

With the registration of the capital reduction in the commercial register of the Company on August 17, 2021, one of the offer conditions set out in no. 2.4 of the public share buyback offer is fulfilled.

For further details of the public share buyback offer, please refer to the offer document available on the Company's website at www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/share under "Stock repurchase program" as of August 12, 2021 and published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Contact Elmos Semiconductor SE Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations Phone: +49-231-7549-7000 Email: invest@elmos.com

Important Notice This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication is not directed at or for transmission to, or use by, any person who is a national or resident of any state, country or other jurisdiction, or who is located in any jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, availability or use of this communication would be contrary to applicable law or would require any registration or license within such jurisdiction.

Neither this announcement nor its contents may be published, sent, distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by any means or instrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilities of any national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, but is not limited to, fax transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet. Copies of this Offer and other related documents may not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Elmos. Although we assume that the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, changes in the economic and business environment, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products and changes in business strategy. Elmos does not plan to update the forward-looking statements, nor does it assume any obligation to do so.

About Elmos Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575 Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111 E-mail: invest@elmos.com Internet: http://www.elmos.com ISIN: DE0005677108 WKN: 567710 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1228961 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1228961 25-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2021 14:25 ET (18:25 GMT)