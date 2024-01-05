Elmos Semiconductor AG is a Germany-based company operating in the semiconductors sector. It develops, manufactures and sells integrated, application-specific microelectronic circuits. The Company operates through two segments: Semiconductor, which focuses on automotive customers and Micromechanics segment, which belongs to the industrial, consumer goods, medical and automotive industry. Its product portfolio encompasses interface components; voltage supply components, which are switching regulators enabling the energy efficient adjustment of different voltage levels; optical sensors, which facilitate touchless interaction with displays and mobile phones; motor drive systems and micromechanical sensors used for reading out electric resistance sensors and recording physical quantities. It produces also application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and semiconductor chips in mixed-signal technologies that are used primarily in the automotive industry.

