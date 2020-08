Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 225 M 265 M 265 M Net income 2020 2,23 M 2,64 M 2,64 M Net cash 2020 41,2 M 48,6 M 48,6 M P/E ratio 2020 146x Yield 2020 2,15% Capitalization 431 M 509 M 509 M EV / Sales 2020 1,74x EV / Sales 2021 1,55x Nbr of Employees 1 257 Free-Float 41,0% Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 21,20 € Last Close Price 21,95 € Spread / Highest target 25,3% Spread / Average Target -3,42% Spread / Lowest Target -22,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE -22.98% 509 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 29.31% 374 034 NVIDIA CORPORATION 116.24% 313 029 INTEL CORPORATION -17.89% 209 588 BROADCOM INC. 5.69% 132 729 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 9.92% 128 534