Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Elmos Semiconductor SE    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Elmos: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer

01/04/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01/04/2021

Dortmund, Germany, January 4, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has implemented the changes to the Management Board announced in November 2019 as planned. Effective January 1, 2021, Dr. Arne Schneider (44) took over as the company's Chief Executive Officer. He will also continue to be in charge of finance and administrative departments. Dr. Arne Schneider succeeds Dr. Anton Mindl (63), who successfully managed the company as Chief Executive Officer for 15 years, in that time overseeing its strategic realignment. Dr. Mindl will remain closely associated with the company as an advisor.

Dr. Schneider joined Elmos in 2011, initially as head of Corporate Development, then moving on to Chief Financial Officer in 2014. Between 2002 and 2011, he was active in the automotive and high-tech sector at McKinsey & Company. He studied economics at the University of St. Gallen and the London School of Economics.

'The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE will continue to pursue the successful innovation and growth strategy,' Dr. Arne Schneider explains. 'Our objective is to take the market leadership we have already achieved in important application fields concerning future mobility, which is visible for all market participants, and expand it to other product segments. We will also continue to optimize our cost structures for continued profitable growth,' the new Chief Executive Officer adds.

'We would like to thank Dr. Mindl for his exemplary commitment to the company and the great successes he achieved. Elmos has not only benefited immensely from his very approachable manner and his leadership behavior within the company, but also from his network in the industry and his strategic foresight. It were his contributions and initiatives that enabled the successful development of Elmos over the past 15 years in the first place,' Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE, explains. 'With the handover of the Chief Executive Officer position to Dr. Schneider being implemented as planned, we were able to ensure a smooth transition in the management of the company. We are sure that Dr. Schneider will continue his excellent work at Elmos in the future and successfully lead the company as CEO.'

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations, Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000
E-mail: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 14:03:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
09:04aELMOS : Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Officer
PU
08:43aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief Executive Office..
EQ
08:43aPRESS RELEASE : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as Chief E..
DJ
2020ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
2020ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
2020DGAP-AFR : Elmos Semiconductor SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication o..
DJ
2020ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
2020ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
2020ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
2020ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 230 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2020 5,41 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
Net cash 2020 44,5 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 98,2x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 539 M 658 M 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 257
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,90 €
Last Close Price 27,45 €
Spread / Highest target 5,65%
Spread / Average Target -9,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anton Mindl Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guido Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Arne Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE0.00%658
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED60.12%489 549
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.00%323 242
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%204 162
BROADCOM INC.0.00%178 079
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.00%172 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ