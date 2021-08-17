Log in
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/20 12:56:14 pm
35.55 EUR   +0.14%
Elmos Semiconductor : Announcement of 2021-08-17 (2)

08/20/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the

German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide

distribution

20.08.2021 / 18:03

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name:

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Street:

Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1

Postal code:

44227

City:

Dortmund

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

X Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Elisabeth Weyer

Date of birth: 09 Oct 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Weyer Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

17 Aug 2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through

Total of both

Total number of voting rights

attached to shares

instruments

in %

pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

(total of 7.a.)

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

(7.a. + 7.b.)

New

22.10 %

0.00 %

22.10 %

18163513

Previous

19.996 %

0.00 %

19.996 %

/

notification

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005677108

164676

3850268

0.91 %

21.20 %

Total

4014944

22.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of

Expiration or maturity

Exercise or conversion

Voting rights

Voting rights in

instrument

date

period

absolute

%

0

0.00 %

Total

0

0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of

Expiration or

Exercise or conversion

Cash or physical

Voting rights

Voting rights

instrument

maturity date

period

settlement

absolute

in %

0

0.00 %

Total

0

0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that

  1. directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
    Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights (if at least

% of voting rights through instruments (if at

3% or more)

least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instruments Total of both

%

%

%

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date

19 Aug 2021

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 16:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
