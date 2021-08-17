Elmos Semiconductor : Announcement of 2021-08-17 (3)

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
20.08.2021 / 18:08
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|
Name:
|
Elmos Semiconductor SE
|
|
|
Street:
|
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|
|
|
Postal code:
|
44227
|
|
|
City:
|
Dortmund
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|
|
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer
Date of birth: 08 Feb 1940
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ZOE-VVG GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Aug 2021
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights through
|
Total of
|
Total number of voting rights
|
|
attached to shares
|
instruments
|
both in %
|
|
pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|
|
(total of 7.a.)
|
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
15.87 %
|
0.00 %
|
15.87 %
|
18163513
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
14.34 %
|
n/a %
|
n/a %
|
/
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
ISIN
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
|
|
In %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DE0005677108
|
64010
|
|
|
2818550
|
|
0.35 %
|
|
15.52 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2882560
|
|
|
|
15.87 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
|
Expiration or maturity
|
|
Exercise or conversion
|
|
|
Voting rights
|
Voting rights in
|
instrument
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
absolute
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Expiration or
|
|
Exercise or conversion
|
Cash or physical
|
|
Voting rights
|
Voting rights
|
instrument
|
maturity date
|
|
period
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
absolute
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
Name
|
% of voting rights (if at
|
% of voting rights through instruments
|
Total of both (if at
|
least 3% or more)
|
(if at least 5% or more)
|
least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
-first photonics capital
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Beteiligungs GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
-Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
-ZOE Verwaltungs GmbH
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
-ZOE GmbH & Co. KG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
-ZOE-VVG GmbH
|
12.72 %
|
%
|
12.72 %
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
|
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
|
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
|
%
|
%
|
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19 Aug 2021
Disclaimer
Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 16:43:02 UTC.