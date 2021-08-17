Elmos Semiconductor : Announcement of 2021-08-17 (4)

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
20.08.2021 / 18:12
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
|
Name:
|
Elmos Semiconductor SE
|
|
|
Street:
|
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|
|
|
Postal code:
|
44227
|
|
|
City:
|
Dortmund
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|
|
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Elke Zimmer
Date of birth: 03 Aug 1945
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ZOE-VVG GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Aug 2021