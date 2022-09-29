Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/26/2022
Managers' Transactions Notification according to Art. 19 MAR
29.09.2022 / 10:14 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Meyer
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE
b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.2000
EUR
5,025.0000
EUR
40.3500
EUR
35,306.2500
EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
40.3312
EUR
40,331.2500
EUR
Date of the transaction 2022-09-26; UTC+2
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 09:53:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
