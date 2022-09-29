Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elmos Semiconductor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:13 2022-09-29 am EDT
38.10 EUR   +1.33%
05:54aElmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/28/2022
PU
05:54aElmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/26/2022
PU
04:20aDd : Elmos Semiconductor SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 09/28/2022

09/29/2022 | 05:54am EDT
Managers' Transactions Notification according to Art. 19 MAR

29.09.2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  1. Name Title:
    First name: Guido
    Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share
    ISIN:DE0005677108
  2. Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)
    Price(s)Volume(s)

38.2000 EUR

42,020.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

38.2000 EUR

42,020.0000 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2022-09-28; UTC+2
  2. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 09:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 434 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 69,2 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net cash 2022 31,6 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 643 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Duration : Period :
Elmos Semiconductor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,60 €
Average target price 58,75 €
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Klaus G. Weyer Member-Management Board
Guido Meyer Division Manager-Wafer Production
Günter Zimmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Egger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE-35.73%620
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-28.78%357 413
NVIDIA CORPORATION-56.70%316 999
BROADCOM INC.-29.97%188 714
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.62%148 752
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.19%133 558