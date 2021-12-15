Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 12/14/2021
Managers' Transactions Notification according to Art. 19 MAR
(2 Notifications)
15.12.2021 / 15:19
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE
b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.90
EUR
134700.00
EUR
46.6524
EUR
139957.30
EUR
46.75
EUR
32725.00
EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
45.8779
EUR
307382.3000
EUR
Date of the transaction 2021-12-14; UTC+1
Place of the transaction Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Managers' Transactions Notification according to Art. 19 MAR
15.12.2021 / 15:25
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Schneider
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE
b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.45
EUR
13935.00
EUR
47.00
EUR
23500.00
EUR
46.15
EUR
23075.00
EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
46.5462
EUR
60510.0000
EUR
Date of the transaction 2021-12-14; UTC+1
Place of the transaction
Name:
Société Générale
MIC:
XSGA
Sales 2021
320 M
361 M
361 M
Net income 2021
37,7 M
42,5 M
42,5 M
Net Debt 2021
17,3 M
19,5 M
19,5 M
P/E ratio 2021
23,2x
Yield 2021
1,18%
Capitalization
886 M
999 M
999 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,82x
EV / Sales 2022
2,74x
Nbr of Employees
1 141
Free-Float
32,8%
