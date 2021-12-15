Log in
    ELG   DE0005677108

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE

(ELG)
  Report
Elmos Semiconductor : Managers' Transactions Notification 12/14/2021

12/15/2021 | 10:19am EST
Managers' Transactions Notification according to Art. 19 MAR

(2 Notifications)

15.12.2021 / 15:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr.

First name: Arne

Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share
    ISIN:DE0005677108
  2. Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)
    Price(s) Volume(s)

44.90 EUR

134700.00 EUR

46.6524 EUR

139957.30 EUR

46.75 EUR

32725.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

45.8779 EUR

307382.3000 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2021-12-14; UTC+1
  2. Place of the transaction Name: XETRA
    MIC: XETR

Managers' Transactions Notification according to Art. 19 MAR

15.12.2021 / 15:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr.

First name: Arne

Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type:Share
    ISIN:DE0005677108
  2. Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)
    Price(s) Volume(s)

46.45 EUR

13935.00 EUR

47.00 EUR

23500.00 EUR

46.15 EUR

23075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

46.5462 EUR

60510.0000 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2021-12-14; UTC+1
  2. Place of the transaction

Name:

Société Générale

MIC:

XSGA

Disclaimer

Elmos Semiconductor AG published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 15:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
